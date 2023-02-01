Warzone 2 has an unfathomable amount of keys to collect and there’s no way you’ll stumble across every single door that said keys open. Behind these doors resides loot that’ll make your gaming experience all the more enjoyable, so it’s definitely worth gathering as much as you can while you’re still alive.

If you’ve found the Al Bagra Officers Room Key, your next step is to find out which door it opens. For those of you who haven’t found the key, you’ll find it in random DMZ loot drops scattered across Al Mazrah.

Where do I find the Al Bagra Officers Room in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Firstly, you’ll have to head to the bottom of the map and make your way into the fortress at G8 on the map. Be careful: there is an island’s worth of enemies lurking around the halls, and they’ll definitely shoot you if you get the chance.

Go all the way to the top of the fortress and you’ll see a blue dome on top. Go to the tower on the east side and go down one floor. Go down the stairs, along the walkway that looks over the bottom floor and you’ll see a door on the right-hand side. The image above is the area you’ll want to be in. Once you’re there, you’ll be able to see the door.

As soon as you’ve found that door, you’ve got yourself some lovely DMZ loot. Open it with the key you hopefully have, otherwise this was a big long trip for nothing. If not, at least you got some aim training on the guards.

Now you can traverse Al Mazrah knowing you’ll be geared up to the teeth with deadly weapons you secured from Al Bagra’s Fortress, ready for new DMZ battles.