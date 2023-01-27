Where to use the Mawizah Slum Discarded Cache key in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced DMZ players to an all-new, expansive map called Al Mazrah. This new map has hundreds of points of interest where players can find in-game currency, loot, or stage battlegrounds to take on opposing players and squads. Though the overwhelming majority of the map is open to players upon spawning in, there are some locked areas.

As players run around Al Mazrah, they may notice that enemy AI and regular looting spots have the chance to drop named keys. These keys are able to unlock either entire strongholds or simple loot boxes, depending on their corresponding location.

The Mawizah Slum Discarded Cache is one such loot box that is only accessible to players with the correct key. If you have the key to unlock this location but have no idea where to go, look no further. This is everything you need to know to use the Mawizah Slum Discarded key in Warzone 2.

Where is the Mawizah Slum Discarded Cache in DMZ?

Once players have obtained the key to the Mawizah Slum Discarded Cache, you should venture to the eastern portion of the Mawizeh Marshlands. The duffle bag containing your unknown contents can be located underneath the bridge going across the river. This duffle bag will be located underneath the bridge’s first arch, by a burned car.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Unlike areas such as the shipyard or Al Said Shopping Center, this duffle bag is left completely unguarded by hostile NPCs. Unless you run into opposing players or squads, most should be able to locate and pick up their reward without much issue at all.

As for the contents of the bag, all loot from locked containers is completely random. More than likely, you will receive some amount of in-game currency that you can spent on resources to further yourself in the game.