Where to find Vintage Wine Bottles in DMZ

Vintage is always better, and that mindset shouldn’t stop in games. Finding an exquisite vino in DMZ in Warzone 2 is quite the task. The developers clearly want you to savor every last drop.

Fortunately, you need not look further in your search for vintage wine in Warzone 2, as Dot Esports has you covered. There’s nothing like dressing in your best weekend gear, heading up to the excitingly dangerous cities in DMZ, and drinking responsibly.

There are a ton of different challenges and missions in DMZ that add that extra hint of flavor to Warzone 2.

Get your spit bucket ready, as you’ll be able to task all the finest vintage wine across Al Mazrah. This wine tour is a part of the “Vintage Connoisseur” mission, and once you’ve collected all three bottles, you’ll be as right as rain.

Where do I find Vintage Wine Bottles in DMZ?

Image via Activision

This is the third part of the mission. Firstly you’ll have to nab 20 ordinary wine bottles, alongside 11 aged wine bottles. The final step requires a well-rounded palette and keen eyesight.

Get your identification ready and your shields on, as you’ll likely find a Vintage Wine Bottle in room 302 of Sawah Hotel. You might be able to find all three bottles there if you’re lucky.

If you’re struggling to spot all three, you can also head to Sharif Bay. In Sharif Bay, you’ll have to go through as many kitchens as you can find to get your alcoholic grape juice.

The Burger Town region is another stellar place that’ll provide you wine fans with a few bottles. Head to Al Mazrah City and search through the Burger Town fridges.

Image via Reddit

Check out these two spots located in Al Mazrah City and you’ll find what you’re looking for. There you have it: behave yourself and don’t drink and pilot any heavy machinery.