Where to find Game Consoles in DMZ

The DMZ game mode was a fun addition to Warzone 2 as it introduced an Escape from Tarkov-style variant into the franchise, which can be a breath of fresh air for players who were burnt out from the usual battle royale experience.

In addition to worrying about your survival in a DMZ instance, there will also be challenges you can complete as you’re on the field. As a part of the Custom Hardware Black Mous mission, players will be required to find a GPU, and once that’s done, you’ll also be asked to find four game consoles.

After you collect the four-game consoles, you’ll need to bring them to the same Dumpster Dead Drop that you delivered the GPUs. The final step of this quest will have players searching for 20 hard drives, but you’ll first need to complete the game console part before worrying about them.

Where to find Game Consoles in Warzone 2 DMZ

Game Consoles can be found anywhere on the map in Warzone 2 DMZ. They appear randomly around the field, but there are a few building types that you can check out to increase your chances.

Stores

Houses

Apartments

If you happen to run into a decently-sized store, go inside and check all the shelves. When you’re inside houses and apartments, search every room, especially parts around TVs. Considering you’ll need four game consoles to advance through the quest, it might be a better idea to start the search in an apartment complex since there will be multiple flats to hit.