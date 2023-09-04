Where to find Cigar Boxes in DMZ

In DMZ, you’ll learn quickly that anything you can get your hands on can be used to improve your next deployment. From masking tape to encrypted USBs and hard drives, the Barter and Stash systems allow you to fully kit out your operators and ensure you aren’t leaving loot behind because of a full inventory.

However, there are limits to your Wallet and Stash that prevent you from adding extra Contraband weapons, cash, and other items to your overall inventory. Fortunately, you can extend these limits, allowing you to carry more essential gear.

So what’s all this got to do with Cigar Boxes? Well, in season five of DMZ, you’ll need to extract these to increase this inventory.

Finding Cigar Boxes in DMZ, a guide

Only $100? They can’t be Cuban cigars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cigar Boxes are small items containing cigars. The cigars themselves are useless to you, but extracting the boxes of cigars from a deployment is essential to increasing the items you can hold in your Stash.

They are commonly found on Ashika Island. They’re relatively rare, but I found mine inside duffel bags spread out across the map. They can also be found in lockers in the underground caverns beneath Tsuki Castle, as well as inside points of interest and Strongholds.

With the abundance of Stash Keys in DMZ—from your humble Stronghold Keycard to a pristine Skeleton Key—you will most likely run out of space in your key inventory. That’s where the Stash expansions come in, and Stash Expansion Two requires, of all things, cigar boxes.

It’s liking tick off a to-do list. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will need nine Cigar Boxes, as well as five Comic Books and three Asprin to unlock the second Stash Expansion. The comic books and aspirin are very common around any DMZ map, but you’ll specifically need to hit up Ashika Island for the Cigar Boxes.

Be quick, too: Other players are running out of Stash space for their own keys and are on the hunt for cigar boxes as well. It took me quite a few runs of Ashika Island to unlock my expansion—I managed two to three boxes a run while playing solo—but with a few friends, you can make quick work of the expansion.

