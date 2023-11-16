Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s first in-game event was set to begin on Nov. 15 in honor of a former Navy SEAL who’s been immortalized as an operator. But things did not work out that way.

The Nov. 15 update for MW3 came and went and the True Legends event tab disappeared, leaving many players scratching their heads as they had been primed to rank up and earn rewards while playing as the Koa King.

Koa King, simply known as Benjamin F., was a highly decorated Navy SEAL who earned multiple honors in his military service including the Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars, the Navy Commendation medal, and the Navy Achievement medal. This event is all about him and those like him whose bravery and sacrifice help save lives.

Here’s when players can enjoy the True Legends Endowment event in MW3.

When does the MW3 True Legends event start?

Those dates top left no longer apply. Image via Activision

As of right now, there’s no official date for when the MW3 True Legends event will begin after it was indefinitely delayed from its scheduled Nov. 15 start date.

Several items in the Nov. 15 update for MW3 for delayed, and the C.O.D.E. True Legends Field Event was just one of them.

“Due to unforeseen issues, not all of the changes scheduled for today’s update were able to be released,” Activision said on Nov. 15. “Our teams are hard at work to get key movement changes, Multiplayer weapon balancing, Zombies gameplay and stability fixes, and more into the next available update.”

The C.O.D.E. True Legends Field Event will go live at a later date. Follow us for more updates. https://t.co/Tviy0AbnNs — Call of Duty Endowment (@CODE4Vets) November 15, 2023

The official C.O.D.E. Twitter account later posted that the event “will go live at a later time” without offering any more details than that. So right now, it’s anyone’s guess when the event will be ready to go live. But each Wednesday for the next few weeks (Nov. 22 and Nov. 29) are possible start dates for the event.

Currently, that’s all the information that’s been given as to when players can expect the event to go live. But when it does, there will be free rewards to earn, whether players enjoy MW3 multiplayer or Warzone modes.

Rewards can be earned faster by purchasing the C.O.D.E. Warrior Pack, featuring the Koa King skin, with all proceeds going to the Endowment. Players who equip the skin can earn XP faster in the event, to help unlock its 10 rewards, which include XP tokens, Endowment-themed cosmetic items, and a limited-time weapon camo.