Season one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is one of the most highly anticipated releases for the game to date. The update will add new maps, operators, and more to the game, which has already broken several records for being the most-played Call of Duty title of all time.

The official release date for season one of MW2 is Nov. 16, just a few weeks after the game launched on Oct. 28. What will all be included in the battle pass that comes with the first season is still unknown but battle passes from others will point players in the right direction. Previous versions of the battle pass have included XP tokens, weapon charms, emblems, calling cards, operators, and even new weapons. The first season of MW2 will include these items as well with six new operators and four new weapons, two of which can be unlocked for free through the battle pass.

You decide what to conquer first in the all-new Battle Pass multi-sector map.



🪙 Unlock items using earned Battle Token Tier Skips

💥 Use these tokens to unlock specific items within the Battle Pass at your own pace



More intel on the #CODBlog 👉 https://t.co/hNPOs3sWAy pic.twitter.com/8Mcbuj2acV — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 9, 2022

To purchase the battle pass, players will have to obtain Call of Duty Points. These points can be purchased through the in-game store or obtained through food promotions associated with MW2. Previous versions of the battle pass have cost 1000 CoD Points or $9.99, making it safe to assume this version will follow suit. However, those who purchased the Vault Edition of MW2 will be given the battle pass for no additional cost. Along with getting the battle pass, Vault Edition owners will also receive 50 free tier skips, giving them an instant head start to the first season. Players who did not purchase the Vault Edition of MW2 will have to purchase the battle pass separately and will have to purchase additional tier skips if they don’t want to play through the entire season.

An update for MW2 will go live on Nov. 16 that will add new features to the game as well as the battle pass. There will be over 100 new items added from operators to weapon blueprints that can be unlocked by purchasing the battle pass or by playing through the pass and unlocking certain aspects of it for free.