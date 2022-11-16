What is Unhinged in Call of Duty: Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is finally here, adding a fresh spin on the Warzone gameplay fans have grown to love. Classic modes like solos, duos, and trios are back, meaning players can dive in alone or with a group of friends to survive the intense battle royale experience.

Warzone 2 also adds a couple of new modes for players to enjoy, including the Unhinged mode, which significantly changes the way players can interact with enemy teams.

The new Unhinged mode supports teams of three and up to 150 players. The squads must fight other players to try and be the final team standing, but Unhinged also adds a new exciting mechanic: Assimilation.

Squads can assimilate enemy players into their squad with a max squad size of six. This means players can potentially double their squad size, making them a significant threat to all other teams.

Working together with three other players can make it much easier to survive the chaos, although you’ll need to convince another team to play nice. But if you can successfully work together with three random players, you can have double the fighting power compared to other squads.

Don’t worry if you don’t want to deal with the Assimilation mechanic in your games. It’s only featured in the Unhinged playlist, meaning the other modes will feature the classic Warzone gameplay.

Warzone 2 also introduces a new third-person trios mode, adding a fun spin to the game reminiscent of other battle royale titles like PUBG and Apex Legends. Consider this mode or the Unhinged mode for a fun new way to enjoy the game.