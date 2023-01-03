In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Battle Rage is a Field Upgrade that rewards players with particularly aggressive playstyles. Typically, running head-on into your opponents, no matter the circumstances, will only result in another respawn screen. With Battle Rage enabled, players can break through enemy lines with increased resistance and health regeneration.

While Battle Rage is an ideal tool for players who want to chase down opponents and potentially catch enemies off-guard, it does not make players invincible. If you are pondering whether or not you should add Battle Rage to your arsenal in Modern Warfare 2, this is everything you need to know.

How does Battle Rage work in MW2?

Screengrab via Activision

Battle Rage is an active Field Upgrade in Modern Warfare 2 that players need to manually trigger. Players will notice a change in their HUD after activating Battle Rage, signifying that the Field Upgrade is in effect. Battle Rage briefly grants players an increase in HP regeneration, resistance to tactical equipment, and “constantly refreshed” tactical spring. With all of these effects active, players can much more effectively chase down opponents with little regard for enemy gunfire.

Battle Rage only lasts approximately 20 to 25 seconds maximum, allowing players a brief moment in this heightened state. This Field Upgrade is extremely useful in scenarios where players would like to either push enemies or potentially escape from dangerous situations. After Battle Rage has worn off, the player is once again vulnerable to all forms of damage and can be affected by stun and flash grenades.

It should also be noted that players can still perish while Battle Rage is active. Though players will enjoy several boosts to all forms of resistance, enough gunfire will still see the player fall. While players may last longer than usual running into direct gunfire, they will eventually die even while the Field Upgrade is still in effect. To be the most effective, players should use Battle Rage strategically and have solid map knowledge.