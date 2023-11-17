What is a Cooked Grenade in MW3? Answered

So, you’re happily galivanting around Modern Warfare 3 without a care in the world completing your daily challenges to unlock the Armory upgrades you need, and suddenly you see “Get kills with a cooked grenade.” What on earth?

Using “cooked” grenades to kill enemies is a common daily challenge in MW3, but just what are they, and how do you get them?

What is a cooked grenade in MW3?

A cooked grenade in MW3 refers to the use of the frag grenade lethal option but instead of throwing the grenade immediately, you pull the pin and hold it just a little longer.

This shortens the fuse on your frag grenades meaning it will explode in a shorter amount of time after throwing it. The problem is, if you throw it without cooking it first, it gives the opponent time to run and avoid the explosion. Cooking it for a second or two means less time to run and a shorter explosion.

Heads up, though: If you pull the pin and hold onto the grenade for too long, it’ll blow up in your hand and kill you. Ouch.

How to get cooked grenade kills in MW3

Watch your crosshair pulse, then time and throw your ‘nade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get cooked grenade kills in MW3, simply equip the frag grenade and hold your lethal grenade button. Your character will pull the pin on the grenade, and your crosshair will begin to flash every second. The grenade has a three-second fuse so, depending on how far you want to throw it, time your throw with each pulse.

I waited for a UAV from my teammates to get an idea of the enemy’s location, then began chucking the grenades. I also timed my throw toward the end of the fuse, giving players no time at all to avoid the explosion. In all, it’s not a difficult task.

I used the Demolition Vest for this challenge, which granted me two frag grenades instead of one. The grenades also recharge after a short moment so I could throw even more (if I somehow survived, of course). Throw on a Munitions Box Field Upgrade and you’ll have so many ‘nades you won’t know what to do with them.

In modes like Demolition or Hardpoint the cooked grenades challenge is easy—just wait for the enemy to begin capturing a point, then cook and throw a grenade at them.