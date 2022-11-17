Call of Duty fans are finally streaming onto the battlefield with Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ all having fully released. For PC users, there are plenty of different settings to play around with to enhance your gaming experience, from different mouse and keyboard options to a whole plethora of graphic choices.

There is one setting in the vast graphics menu of Modern Warfare 2 that also controls the upscaling and sharpening of the game’s visuals, and players have the option to use AMD’s FidelityFX contrast adaptive sharpening system to make sure the fight looks as clear as it can be. But a lot of people are also wondering what this setting does for their system.

AMD FidelityFX CAS, explained

Screengrab via Activision

AMD’s FidelityFX contrast adaptive sharpening system provides the ability to both sharpen and optionally scale an image in a game. The system’s algorithm adjusts the amount of sharpening across a whole image so that the player sees an even amount of sharpness across the screen.

This means that if an area on the screen is already relatively sharp, it will be sharpened less. On the other hand, if an area on the screen lacks detail or is a lot blurrier, the algorithm will sharpen that area a lot more, allowing for higher overall natural visual sharpness with fewer artifacts.

FidelityFX CAS can be found in the quality tab in the graphic settings. Players will have an easier time spotting enemies from farther away since they’ll be a bit more detailed on the screen. Some people might not be a fan of an over-sharpened video game, but for those looking for any type of edge against their opponents, this might be what pushes you into the winner’s circle in your next game.