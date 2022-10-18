Welcome to the armory: Modern Warfare 2 gives more details on upcoming weapon platform system

Gear up and load your weapons, operators.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature a whole new class of weaponry that should keep things just as explosive as before. Activision has revealed that there will be 33 unique weapon platforms that can be unlocked through military ranks.

Those 33 platforms can contain up to six weapons, which can also be unlocked by leveling up certain weapons in the platform. Ultimately, there should be about 51 primary and secondary weapons at launch after you unlock every weapon platform and complete all weapon platform progression requirements.

In the end, players will have access to 10 assault rifles, four battle rifles, seven submachine guns, six light machine guns, four shotguns, six marksman rifles, three sniper rifles, one Riot Shield, five sidearms, four launchers, and one melee secondary weapon at their disposal, ready to be unlocked during their adventures.

If players purchased the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2, they’ll also gain access to the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, which will contain all receivers and attachments for one of the platforms at launch.

Modern Warfare 2 will be ready to play on all platforms on Oct. 28.