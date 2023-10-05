Warzone’s ‘brand new ranked experience’ coming after MW3’s launch—and so are 2 popular Resurgence maps

The Warzone news is coming out of Call of Duty Next in droves today, and it’s all good news for fans of previous iterations of the battle royale.

Raven Software confirmed that ranked play in Warzone on the new map Urzikstan won’t be available at launch, but a release window was provided, giving players a time to look forward to in the next few months.

Warzone senior creative director Ted Timmins joined the hosts on stage and said that ranked play will be coming in “early 2024” so that the team can digest feedback and “let everything breathe” before kicking off the new map’s “brand new ranked experience.”

But that’s not all: 2024 will be a big year in Warzone thanks to the returns of two classic Resurgence maps from Warzone 1. Fortune’s Keep will return “early next year” and the all-time classic Rebirth Island will follow “later in 2024, making it our most diverse map rotation in Warzone.”

This will come as extremely welcome news for Warzone fans who have been longing for the maps to return. Timmins confirmed that Vondel and Ashika Island will be available in Warzone with season one, meaning Al Mazrah will likely be replaced by Urzikstan entirely.

This news isn’t much of a surprise, considering each year has brought a new or altered version of the previous BR map, such as when Verdansk 1984 replaced Verdansk, or when Caldera replaced Verdansk 1984.

Resurgence has never looked better. Image via Activision

Warzone’s new map, Urzikstan, will be available in season one of MW3, and the Resurgence maps return in 2024.

About the author