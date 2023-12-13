Warzone players divided over “game breaking” gas mask duplication glitch

The duplication glitch that reared its ugly head in Warzone 2 is back in MW3, but community members aren’t sure if it warrants the same fear levels.

Warzone 2 added perk packages as ground loot as part of the season three reloaded update, but the devs were swiftly forced to remove the new feature because of an exploit that allowed players to fill their backpacks with infinite lethal throwable items.

Warzone is finally here. Image via Activision

As a result, squads that used the exploit could rain down an endless wave of grenades on enemies and rack up easy kills. Thankfully, the devs acted fast enough so the exploit remained manageable.

Warzone in MW3 suffered a similar fate, succumbing to a backpack duplication glitch. But this time around, we aren’t dealing with grenade spam.

Mask duplication glitch exposed in MW3 Warzone

Warzone streamer Blazt posted a clip of a glitch that allows players to fill their entire backpacks with gas masks and then throw them on the ground. This allows the user to create an infinite amount of gas masks, which could help them survive longer in the gas.

However, Raven Software introduced a quality-of-life change that degrades the life-span of a gas mask even if it is in your backpack. Battle royale content creator IceManIsaac asked if the duplication generates a mask at 100 percent or the current percent of the original gas mask.

“If it’s only the current percentage, they will all decay at the same rate and it’s pointless for end-game exploiting. If it’s full strength after duping? We’re fucked” IceManIsaac said. If the new gas mask spawns at 100 percent, that would bypass the new degradation quality-of-life feature.

Regardless of whether or not the glitch creates a fully healthy mask, some players fear that this glitch will re-open the door for exploiters to duplicate other items again.

We will provide an update when the devs provide a response to the issue.