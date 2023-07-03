Warzone player gets ridiculous win using overly-available ground loot

Call of Duty: Warzone can feel like a Michael Bay movie sometimes. There’s explosions, car chases, helicopter battles, and all sorts of other action-packed stuff that seems fit for a July movie release.

But sometimes, and seemingly increasingly more often lately, the game does not quite feel that way thanks to some head-scratching mechanics and loot availability. And a July 2 Twitter video highlights this trend as well as anything you’ve likely seen.

This might be the most insane win in Warzone history. pic.twitter.com/5GE1IpXFg4 — Devious (@DeviousOSRS) July 3, 2023

Warzone streamer DeviousOSRS posted a video of a very silly victory where they did not need to clutch out a closely fought gunfight in the midst of a precision airstrike, like something out of a Hollywood action film.

Instead, Devious’s team got the victory by the surviving player floating far into the gas circle and looting like a madman. To get the W, they simply looted a ton of stims to keep their health topped up, and found multiple gas masks to survive.

For over two minutes, the player ran around frantically in the gas to find the necessary loot. And while the looting took a degree of skill and a whole lot of luck, the fact that this is even possible is problematic, and many players agree.

“No one can argue that this was insane and you did a great job, but I hate that people are winning this way,” one player said. “Win streak world records should not count for wins this way.”

The issue with stims and gas masks is not new. This has been happening for months in Warzone, but this most recent clip is one of the more egregious examples of how readily available the loot that helps players survive the gas can be. And players are hoping for a fix.

“I wouldn’t say insane, more like manipulating the inability of them to actually fix an issue that’s in the game,” another player said.

The next time you think you’re about to grab a Warzone victory but can’t find the final player, just be aware that they’re probably sitting in a room somewhere, repeatedly stimming themselves and recycling gas masks to beat you in the cheesiest way imaginable.

