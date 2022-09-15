The future of Call of Duty is an exciting one, especially after the conclusion of the massive Call of Duty Next livestream on Sept. 15. The event showcased multiplayer gameplay for Modern Warfare 2, a look at the next version of Warzone known as Warzone 2.0, and introduced the world to the mobile version of Warzone.

CoD: Warzone Mobile is exclusively a battle royale title, unlike the already existent CoD: Mobile game that includes both multiplayer gameplay and a battle royale mode, albeit one considerably different from the Warzone experience.

Warzone Mobile returns to the iconic Verdansk map and features authentic Call of Duty gameplay where 120 players can compete in a single match. Players can use finishers, contracts, buy stations, and other features synonymous with traditional Warzone, including the Gulag and killstreaks. Additionally, players can earn progress toward their battle pass across MW2, Warzone 2.0, and Warzone Mobile.

If the news about Warzone Mobile excites you, you’re in luck because you can pre-register now on either an Android or iOS device—and you can get exclusive rewards by doing so.

How to pre-register for CoD: Warzone Mobile

Players can register for Warzone Mobile by navigating to the game’s page on the Google Play Store for Android devices. Pre-registration for iOS devices is not available yet.

How to earn all pre-registration rewards for CoD: Warzone Mobile

Any and all pre-registration rewards will be made available upon the game’s official launch, which is expected for 2023.

If and when 15 million players pre-register for Warzone Mobile, all pre-registered players will earn the M4 – Archfiend and X12 – Prince of Hell weapon blueprints, according to leaks. The M4 – Archfiend is a fully automatic assault rifle, and the X12 – Prince of Hell is a semi-automatic pistol, each with its own special camo. Pre-registered players will also earn the Dark Familiar emblem and the Foe’s Flame weapon vinyl if the 15 million mark is passed.

Additionally, a secret “mystery reward” will be unlocked if 25 million player pre-registrations are reached.