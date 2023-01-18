Warzone Mobile could be getting Resurgence mode before Warzone 2, according to leak

This likely won't go over well with BR fans.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 fans who are pining for the return of the Resurgence mode may want to look away from this one.

A new report from leaker Shaun Weber, first posted by @just4leaks2 on Twitter and later picked up by CharlieIntel, claims that Rebirth Island will be coming to Warzone Mobile. The small-scale map was home to the respawn-based Resurgence mode, a hit with Warzone players.

Warzone Mobile



More regions getting added 🌍

Rebirth is coming 🔁

and a content update for the TDM experience



These changes should come with the beginning of Season 2 for MW2/Warzone 2.0 pic.twitter.com/Inq4w8Aedc — Shaun Weber (@just4leaks2) January 18, 2023

Warzone 2 has yet to add Resurgence mode or a smaller, alternate map like Rebirth Island or Fortune’s Keep, which became mainstays in Warzone 1. The mode and maps have since been removed from Warzone 1, which was repurposed as Warzone Caldera, only now featuring the Caldera map.

Warzone Mobile began a limited release in Australia this past November, with a rollout of the game coming to more regions throughout the next few months. According to the purported leak, more of those regions will come alongside season two of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Weber also claimed that changes are coming to Warzone Mobile’s Team Deathmatch mode, which features classic CoD maps for players to enjoy outside of the battle royale experience.

Season two of MW2 and Warzone 2 should be coming soon. The in-game timer of the season one battle pass ends at about 4am CT on Feb. 1, so official information on season two should be released in the near future.