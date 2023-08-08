Warzone expert’s top season 5 Resurgence loadouts are full of some surprising picks

Many Call of Duty players look to Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal for their opinions on weapons and attachments, as evidenced by the user having over 924,000 subscribers on the platform.
With season five in full swing, WhosImmortal has revealed their top five loadouts for the new season, and there’s a lot of variety and some genuine surprises when it comes to the weapons and what they offer in the Resurgence game mode.
Resurgence allows more flexibility in loadouts, considering it’s played on smaller maps and there’s a respawn mechanic, giving players more opportunity for experimentation. And that’s what WhosImmortal’s loadouts are all about.
Here’s what the YouTube star picked for their top five loadouts to use in Warzone season five.
Top 5 Resurgence loadouts in Warzone season 5
Lachmann 762
- Muzzle: Bore-490
- Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann RAPP Barrel
- Optic: AIM OP-V4
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
Lachmann Sub
- Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
- Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10
The key to this loadout is the full-auto function on the Lachmann 762. WhosImmortal says that Resurgence’s close-quarters fights allow for the gun to shine, where it would otherwise flounder on larger maps like Al Mazrah.
SO-14
- Muzzle: SAKIN Tread-40
- Barrel: 22″ Boremaster Barrel
- Optic: AIM OP-V4
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
ISO 45
- Muzzle: Lockshot KT85
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Stock: SK-3 Cheetah
- Magazine: 45 Round Drum
- Rear Grip: EXP Shear
This is a similar loadout since it features a battle rifle at full auto and an SMG for up-close encounters. WhosImmortal thinks this ISO 45 build will “melt players up close.”
TAQ-V
- Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5
- Optic: AIM OP-V4
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
- Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip
Vaznev-9K
- Barrel: KAS-1 254mm
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Stock: Otrezat Stock
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip
The TAQ-V is a big and clunky gun that struggles a bit at range, and that’s not an issue on Resurgence. WhosImmortal says it’s “probably” their “favorite primary right now” and even stronger when paired up with the always-reliable Vaznev-9K.
SAKIN MG38
- Muzzle: Polarfire-S
- Barrel: 20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel
- Optic: AIM OP-V4
- Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip
- Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip
Chimera
- Barrel: 6.5″ EXF Vorpal
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Underbarrel: Schlager Tango
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip
One of the more fun loadouts highlighted by WhosImmortal is this one, which combines the SAKIN MG38 for high firepower with an SMG-like build for the Chimera.
Kastov 762
- Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5
- Optic: AIM OP-V4
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
BAS-P
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
- Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured P+
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
- Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip
The Kastov 762 is one of the top weapons in the meta, and WhosImmortal says it’s got a “phenomenal TTK” and is one of the “fastest-killing” weapons in the game. And the BAS-P build is also solid, but it’s a gun that you could customize “a million different ways.”
To see all of the attachments and tuning, check out WhosImmortal’s video above.