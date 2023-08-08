Warzone expert’s top season 5 Resurgence loadouts are full of some surprising picks

Many Call of Duty players look to Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal for their opinions on weapons and attachments, as evidenced by the user having over 924,000 subscribers on the platform.

With season five in full swing, WhosImmortal has revealed their top five loadouts for the new season, and there’s a lot of variety and some genuine surprises when it comes to the weapons and what they offer in the Resurgence game mode.

Resurgence allows more flexibility in loadouts, considering it’s played on smaller maps and there’s a respawn mechanic, giving players more opportunity for experimentation. And that’s what WhosImmortal’s loadouts are all about.

Here’s what the YouTube star picked for their top five loadouts to use in Warzone season five.

Top 5 Resurgence loadouts in Warzone season 5

Lachmann 762

Muzzle: Bore-490

Bore-490 Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann RAPP Barrel

15.9″ Lachmann RAPP Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Lachmann Sub

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

The key to this loadout is the full-auto function on the Lachmann 762. WhosImmortal says that Resurgence’s close-quarters fights allow for the gun to shine, where it would otherwise flounder on larger maps like Al Mazrah.

SO-14

Muzzle: SAKIN Tread-40

SAKIN Tread-40 Barrel: 22″ Boremaster Barrel

22″ Boremaster Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

ISO 45

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: SK-3 Cheetah

SK-3 Cheetah Magazine: 45 Round Drum

45 Round Drum Rear Grip: EXP Shear

This is a similar loadout since it features a battle rifle at full auto and an SMG for up-close encounters. WhosImmortal thinks this ISO 45 build will “melt players up close.”

Will you dominate with these loadouts? Image via Activision

TAQ-V

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

Vaznev-9K

Barrel: KAS-1 254mm

KAS-1 254mm Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip

The TAQ-V is a big and clunky gun that struggles a bit at range, and that’s not an issue on Resurgence. WhosImmortal says it’s “probably” their “favorite primary right now” and even stronger when paired up with the always-reliable Vaznev-9K.

SAKIN MG38

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: 20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel

20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

Chimera

Barrel: 6.5″ EXF Vorpal

6.5″ EXF Vorpal Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Schlager Tango

Schlager Tango Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

One of the more fun loadouts highlighted by WhosImmortal is this one, which combines the SAKIN MG38 for high firepower with an SMG-like build for the Chimera.

Kastov 762

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 40 Round Mag

BAS-P

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured P+

9mm Overpressured P+ Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

The Kastov 762 is one of the top weapons in the meta, and WhosImmortal says it’s got a “phenomenal TTK” and is one of the “fastest-killing” weapons in the game. And the BAS-P build is also solid, but it’s a gun that you could customize “a million different ways.”

To see all of the attachments and tuning, check out WhosImmortal’s video above.

