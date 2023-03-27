Warzone 2 players agree on one change that could have a big positive effect on battle royale

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are getting antsy again.

It’s been quite a while since the battle royale game saw a substantial update. For season two last month, Warzone 2 got a new Resurgence map for the fast-paced alternative mode, but battle royale players are feeling the lack of content lately.

One recent Reddit thread brought up the battle royale map Al Mazrah as the subject of discussion. Players came together to agree that the large-scale location needs more Buy Stations placed throughout to better equip players throughout the length of a match.

At Buy Stations, players can find everything from weapon loadouts to the ability to purchase their teammates who are out of the match after losing their Gulag or dying multiple times. And there just doesn’t seem to be enough of them on the map.

“Not just that, put them in non POI locations,” said one commenter in the thread. “Verdansk had buy stations in random villages and shacks on the map. It prevented people from camping every buy station. Now they’re smart to camp because they’re only in POIs so you’ll get a constant stream of people coming for you to kill. It’s BS the game rewards this.”

The image in the thread illustrates exactly where the buy stations are, so it seems like they’re properly balanced throughout the area. But the eastern side of the map is a cause for concern, according to some players.

“Practically the entire Eastern side of the map is devoid of buy stations,” said a commenter. “The developers of this game don’t play it. That much is super obvious.”

As Warzone 2 hasn’t had too much excitement in the way of content for players to play, so too have Twitch viewers been spending their time watching other games. Twitch viewership for the game has been sharply declining over the past few months.

Screengrab via TwitchTracker

While buy stations and viewership are issues on their own, it appears that they are just symptoms of a bigger problem with the game, and those who play it are getting more and more fed up.

“This game needs a lot of things,” said one commenter.

Warzone 2 could receive some substantial new content when season three begins sometime in April.