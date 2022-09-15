Warzone 2.0 has proximity chat, so mute your mic while eating unless you want to be found

Stay quiet, or go loud. The choice is yours.

Everyone loves some good death comms in Warzone. Now imagine that special brand of “socializing” constantly.

Warzone 2.0, the new Warzone experience launching shortly after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, has always-on proximity chat. This means that if you’re near an enemy, they can hear you and you can hear them.

Our best kept secret yet is finally out 😬#Warzone2 drops November 16, 2022. pic.twitter.com/DoTEvzkfJO — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2022

This will be considered a fun addition for many, and those who wish to not participate in it can always turn it off in their settings or unplug their microphones. But for those who want to talk smack before sneaking up on an enemy, they can do so.

Proximity chat will undoubtedly create lots of fun content for creators everywhere, with proxi-chat montages surely already being drawn up. With the risk of inappropriate voice comms, however, the cons may outweigh the pros for some.

Warzone 2.0 was revealed during Call of Duty Next this afternoon, promising an all-new battle royale experience on a new map called Al Mazrah. There’s going to be a lot for BR fans to sink their teeth into later this year.

Warzone 2.0 is scheduled to release on Nov. 16, 2022.