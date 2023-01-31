Warzone 2 gives first look at new Resurgence and DMZ map, Ashika Island

You and the map will be dropping soon.

Infinity Ward and Activision have officially revealed the latest playable location in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Ashika Island, a new smaller map built for both the returning Resurgence mode and DMZ.

Ashika Island will officially release at the start of season two on Feb. 15 as a free-to-play map available to all players. The release of the map will of course line up with the return of the popular Resurgence mode from the original Warzone.

Welcome to Ashika Island 🌊



Drop into the brand new free-to-play #Warzone2 small map, featuring Resurgence and DMZ on February 15th 🪂#ResurgenceReturns pic.twitter.com/u4ToibP3U7 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 31, 2023

The small island features a large handful of landmarks: Tsuki Castle, Town Center, Beach Club, Port Ahika, Oganikku Farms, Residential, and Shipwreck. Prior to the official announcement, Infinity Ward released a handful of screengrabs showing off the different landmark locations around the island.

For those unfamiliar with Resurgence, it’s a more fast-paced version of the traditional battle royale mode, but players are able to respawn if their teammates survive a countdown. The countdown increases after deaths and after each gas circle change but can be shortened with kills. In the original Warzone, the setting for Resurgence was the Rebirth Island map and Fortune’s Keep.

Many players enjoyed it because of the quicker time-to-action and were disappointed to see Warzone 2 launch without a readily available Resurgence mode.

As for Ashika Island’s use as a DMZ location, while unconfirmed, it will likely be a separate location from the main DMZ mode setting of Al Mazrah, one that requires special access the way that Building 21 does.

As mentioned above, Ashika Island will officially launch on Feb. 15 at the start of MW2 season two.