The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 community has been up in arms about the return of Resurgence mode, an alternative to the classic battle royale game type, and its return to the franchise.

Resurgence was a popular mode for fans of the original Warzone game, but it’s been missing in action since November. When Warzone 2 launched, Warzone 1 went offline for two weeks, and it was entirely without Resurgence when it returned.

Thankfully, Resurgence is set to return in Warzone 2’s season two on Feb. 15. New Warzone players may be confused about what all the hype is about and why so many players are looking forward to it, but we’re here to help.

Here’s all you need to know about Resurgence mode.

What is Resurgence mode in Warzone 2?

Resurgence is a different game mode played within Warzone 2, which is known traditionally as a battle royale game. It was originally a game mode in Warzone 1 and it was not available in Warzone 2 at launch, but it is being added into the game along with a new map as part of the season two update.

Enjoy a moment of zen before battle 🌀



Tac map reveal tomorrow. Notis on 💥 #ResurgenceReturns #Warzone2 pic.twitter.com/mYHH3hN7H1 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 30, 2023

The game mode is a more action-packed, fast-paced spin on the classic battle royale mode. Players still drop into a map and fight other players, albeit a much smaller one than Al Mazrah or Verdansk, but in Resurgence, they battle it out with respawns enabled. But there’s also a catch.

After players die, they can respawn if their teammates survive a countdown. The Resurgence countdown starts out at 25 seconds and increases with each subsequent death, making it more difficult to survive the onslaught of other teams landing on you. The timer also increases with each gas circle, making it increasingly difficult to survive the longer the game goes on.

The Resurgence countdown can be shortened by getting kills. With each elimination, the timer gets shorter. But once your entire team is eliminated while a countdown is still active, the game is over and it’s time to GG, go next.

Related: Everything to know about Warzone 2’s new Resurgence map, Ashika Island

In Warzone 2, the Resurgence map is called Ashika Island. It’s currently unknown how many players will be dropping in for each game, but Warzone 1’s Rebirth Island had a max player count of 40, so it could be something similar.

Many players enjoy Resurgence mode as an alternative to battle royale or as a way to level up guns more quickly. No matter the reason, the mode has a big fan base of players who are excited about its return.