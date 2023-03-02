Warzone 2 Data Heist public event: What is it and all rewards

Warzone 2 drops players into the heart of a dangerous, player-filled bloodbath. Gamers will scavenge as much as possible as they run around maps like Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, all in an attempt to be the last player standing.

The Infinity Ward developers like to sprinkle events into the title here and there, to spice up gameplay for loyal users, and we’ve got ourselves a new one.

The Data Heist Event was released on Wednesday, March 1. This particular mode steps away from Al Mazrah and gets players to hop into an Ashika Island matchup, with other objectives adding to the intensity.

What is the Data Heist Event in Warzone 2?

Image via Infinity Ward

The Data Heist event will see players skipping the first circle altogether, leaving gamers scurrying around Ashika Island with the map closing faster than before.

As the match begins, players will have to head to the various uplink stations scattered around the map and download the intel from each. Make sure you’re equipped to the teeth with all the best gear you can find, as AI enemies will be lingering.

You’ll have to get your hands dirty, as each AI kill will speed up the downloading process, but fellow gamers in your match will be able to kill you and stop the download via DDOS field upgrades.

What are the rewards for the Data Heist Event in Warzone 2?

The more uplinks you download, the more rewards you’ll earn. You’ll get better killstreaks when you successfully attempt to download more than one uplink. As for other rewards, you’ll be able to get cash, XP, or tactical equipment for your troubles.

It’s as simple as that. Just make sure you’re trying to get as many uplinks as possible each game. It’ll like be a challenge as there’ll be countless enemies wandering around nearby, especially with non-AI combatants wanting to take you down.