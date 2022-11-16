Rejoice, the seasonal content in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 has arrived.

In MW2, the battle pass has changed in a big way. Instead of being a linear track of 100 rewards, all of them are placed within a map and unlocked with tokens. Players have some freedom of choice of which regions of the map to unlock first, which is always a great thing.

One of the new weapons in season 01 of MW2 is the Victus XMR, a new sniper rifle that is a “hard-hitting, bolt-action” sniper that fires .50 Cal ammunition. “Its tungsten sabot-tipped bullets are fast and powerful, but require precise shots over long distances.”

Here’s how to get season 01’s new sniper rifle to use in MW2 and Warzone 2.

How to unlock the Victus XMR in MW2 and Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

In MW2’s new battle pass system, all rewards are tied to specific regions. Unlocking all of the rewards in each region with tokens will unlock that region’s big reward, and allow you to move on to the surrounding regions that are attached to it.

In season one of MW2 and Warzone 2, the Victus XMR is found in the A7 region of the battle pass. This means you have to unlock all the rewards in A0, A1, A2, A3, and A4 to reach the region as seen in the image above.

You then must unlock all four of the rewards within A7 to get access to the Victus XMR. This means you will need a minimum of 20 battle pass tokens to unlock the Victus XMR until season one comes to an end and an in-game challenge is added for it.

Tokens are earned by playing MW2, Warzone 2, or DMZ games, or they can be bought for CoD Points much like battle pass tier skips of games past.