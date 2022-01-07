Vanguard controller settings and preferences for all Call of Duty League players

Battle Beaver is on top for yet another Call of Duty League season in terms of players’ controller preferences, taking down SCUF despite not having any direct sponsorship with the league or any franchise. And some new players have arrived with a few unique settings heading into 2022.

Yet to be officially announced, one of Boston’s potential rookies Nero is the only player in the league playing on an 8-8 sensitivity. One notch below, we have Octane, Gismo, Priestahh, and Dashy all on 7-7. The most popular sensitivity is 6-6, with over 80 percent of the league using this setting. At the lower end, Accuracy and Cellium are both playing on 5-5, while Florida Mutineers rookie Davpadie is playing on a unique 5-4. He’s the only player playing with a different horizontal and vertical sensitivity.

As for button layouts, most players are on either Default or Tactical, with the exception of aBeZy and HyDra, who are both using their own unique layouts. ABeZy is on Stick & Move, while HyDra is playing on Bumper Jumper but sometimes uses Default.

Battle Beaver has around 35 players out of 52 using its controller, with the exception of a few players I couldn’t confirm due to sponsorship deals with SCUF and either themselves or their franchise.

The settings listed below are compiled mostly from Twitch commands, which sometimes aren’t always updated. For the players who don’t stream, I reached out to them privately for their settings. These could change throughout the season.

Here are the controller settings and preferences for all Call of Duty League players in Vanguard.

Atlanta FaZe

Simp Controller: Battle Beaver with back buttons, smart triggers and bumpers, and rumbles out. Sensitivity: 6-6 Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: No Claw: No Kontrol Freek: Alpha on right stick Field of View: 105 (affected)

Cellium Controller: Battle Beaver with domed sticks Sensitivity: 5-5 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Standard Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Unknown Claw: No Kontrol Freek: None Field of View: Unknown

Arcitys Controller: Battle Beaver with concaved sticks and back buttons Sensitivity: 6-6 Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: No Claw: No Kontrol Freek: Unknown. Used Galaxy during Cold War. Field of View: 95

aBeZy Controller: Battle Beaver with smart triggers Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Stick & Move Flipped: Yes Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 95 (affected)

Prestinni Controller: Battle Beaver with smart triggers Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Yes Claw: Half claw. Claw finger for triangle and square, ring fingers for back buttons. Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 97 (affected)

Note: Some settings are based off of the Cold War season and could have been changed.



Boston

Boston’s lineup is yet to be confirmed but is expected to be TJHaLy, Methodz, Capsidal, and Nero, as reported by Dot Esports.

Methodz Controller: Scuf Impact with two paddles, digital tap triggers, Scuf sticks, and rumbles removed. Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Unknown Flipped: No Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 95 (independant)

Capsidal Controller: Battle Beaver with XB1 sticks. Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: Unknown Field of View: 105

Nero Controller: Battle Beaver with smart triggers and bumpers and default PS4 sticks. Sensitivity: 8-8 and 0.8 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Yes Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100

TJHaLy Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Unknown Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: CQC on right stick Field of View: 100 (affected)



Florida Mutineers

Owakening Controller: Scuf with default sticks. Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Unknown Claw: No Kontrol Freek: FPS Freek Edge (right stick) Field of View: 100

Vivid Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.9 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Unknown Claw: No Kontrol Freek: CQC Signature Field of View: 105

Skyz Controller: Scuf/Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Yes Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 105 (affected)

Davpadie Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 5-4 Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: No Claw: No Kontrol Freek: Alphas Field of View: 102

Yeez Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 95 (affected)



London Royal Ravens

Zer0 Controller: Scuf Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.93 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Half claw Kontrol Freek: Unknown Field of View: 95

Gismo Controller: Scuf Sensitivity: 7-7 Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: No Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 106

Nastie Controller: Scuf Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Yes Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 105

Afro Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Yes Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 105



Los Angeles Guerrillas

SlasheR Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 95

Huke Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Yes Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 105 (affected)

Gunless Controller: Battle Beaver with smart triggers, default bumpers, back buttons, and default sticks. Sensitivity: Unknown Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Unknown Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100

Note: Some settings are based off of the Cold War season and could have been changed.

Asim Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: Alpha Field of View: Unknown



Los Angeles Thieves

Kenny Controller: Scuf Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Yes Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 105 (independant)

Drazah Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: No Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 105

Envoy Controller: Scuf Impact Sensitivity: 6-6 Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: No Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 105

Octane Controller: Scuf 4PS with one paddle Sensitivity: 7-7 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Yes Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100



Minnesota RØKKR

Priestahh Controller: Battle Beaver with smart triggers and default PS4 thumbsticks. No back buttons. Sensitivity: 7-7 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Yes Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100 (affected)

Attach Controller: Scuf (4PS) Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Yes Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100

MajorManiak Controller: Scuf with smart triggers and bumpers, but no paddles. Sensitivity: 6-6 Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Default Flipped: Unknown Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: Alpha (right stick) Field of View: 100

Standy Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Yes Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 105 (affected)



New York Subliners

Clayster Controller: Scuf Infinity 4PS with regular Scuf sticks and no rumbles. Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: Classic (right stick) Field of View: 100

HyDra Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Bumper Jumper (sometimes default) Flipped: Yes Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 105 (affected)

Crimsix Controller: Battle Beaver with smart triggers and bumpers and back buttons. Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Yes Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100 (affected)

Neptune Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Unknown Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100 (affected)



OpTic Texas

Scump Controller: Scuf/Battle Beaver (sponsored by SCUF but previously used Battle Beaver). Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Yes Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: Unknown Field of View: 105

Dashy Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 7-7 Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Yes Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 95

iLLeY Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Yes Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 93 (affected)

Shotzzy Controller: Battle Beaver with smart bumpers, default triggers, and no back buttons. Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: No Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 110 (affected)

General Controller: Battle Beaver with smart triggers, two back buttons on the left side (slide and jump). Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.92 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Standard Button layout: Default Flipped: No Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: Unknown



Paris Legion

FeLo Controller: Battle Beaver with one back button for jumping. Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Yes Claw: Claw for switching weapons and reloading. Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 95 (affected)

Decemate Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: No Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 105 affected

Temp Controller: Scuf Infinity Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Unknown Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 95 (independant)

Note: Some settings are based off of the Cold War season and could have been changed.

John Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 95



Seattle Surge

Mack Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.95 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: Alpha Field of View: Unknown

Note: Some settings are based off of the Cold War season and could have been changed.

Pred Controller: Battle Beaver with smart triggers and bumpers and no rumbles. Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Button layout: Default Flipped: No Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100

Sib Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Yes Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: Modern Warfare Field of View: 105

Accuracy Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 5-5 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: CQC (right stick) Field of View: 90



Toronto Ultra