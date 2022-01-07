Vanguard controller settings and preferences for all Call of Duty League players

Battle Beaver is on top for yet another Call of Duty League season in terms of players’ controller preferences, taking down SCUF despite not having any direct sponsorship with the league or any franchise. And some new players have arrived with a few unique settings heading into 2022.
Yet to be officially announced, one of Boston’s potential rookies Nero is the only player in the league playing on an 8-8 sensitivity. One notch below, we have Octane, Gismo, Priestahh, and Dashy all on 7-7. The most popular sensitivity is 6-6, with over 80 percent of the league using this setting. At the lower end, Accuracy and Cellium are both playing on 5-5, while Florida Mutineers rookie Davpadie is playing on a unique 5-4. He’s the only player playing with a different horizontal and vertical sensitivity.
As for button layouts, most players are on either Default or Tactical, with the exception of aBeZy and HyDra, who are both using their own unique layouts. ABeZy is on Stick & Move, while HyDra is playing on Bumper Jumper but sometimes uses Default.
Battle Beaver has around 35 players out of 52 using its controller, with the exception of a few players I couldn’t confirm due to sponsorship deals with SCUF and either themselves or their franchise.
The settings listed below are compiled mostly from Twitch commands, which sometimes aren’t always updated. For the players who don’t stream, I reached out to them privately for their settings. These could change throughout the season.
Here are the controller settings and preferences for all Call of Duty League players in Vanguard.
Atlanta FaZe
- Simp
- Controller: Battle Beaver with back buttons, smart triggers and bumpers, and rumbles out.
- Sensitivity: 6-6
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: No
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: Alpha on right stick
- Field of View: 105 (affected)
- Cellium
- Controller: Battle Beaver with domed sticks
- Sensitivity: 5-5 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Standard
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: None
- Field of View: Unknown
- Arcitys
- Controller: Battle Beaver with concaved sticks and back buttons
- Sensitivity: 6-6
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: No
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown. Used Galaxy during Cold War.
- Field of View: 95
- aBeZy
- Controller: Battle Beaver with smart triggers
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Stick & Move
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 95 (affected)
- Prestinni
- Controller: Battle Beaver with smart triggers
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Half claw. Claw finger for triangle and square, ring fingers for back buttons.
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 97 (affected)
Note: Some settings are based off of the Cold War season and could have been changed.
Boston
Boston’s lineup is yet to be confirmed but is expected to be TJHaLy, Methodz, Capsidal, and Nero, as reported by Dot Esports.
- Methodz
- Controller: Scuf Impact with two paddles, digital tap triggers, Scuf sticks, and rumbles removed.
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: No
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 95 (independant)
- Capsidal
- Controller: Battle Beaver with XB1 sticks.
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown
- Field of View: 105
- Nero
- Controller: Battle Beaver with smart triggers and bumpers and default PS4 sticks.
- Sensitivity: 8-8 and 0.8 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100
- TJHaLy
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: CQC on right stick
- Field of View: 100 (affected)
Florida Mutineers
- Owakening
- Controller: Scuf with default sticks.
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: FPS Freek Edge (right stick)
- Field of View: 100
- Vivid
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.9 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: CQC Signature
- Field of View: 105
- Skyz
- Controller: Scuf/Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 105 (affected)
- Davpadie
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 5-4
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: No
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: Alphas
- Field of View: 102
- Yeez
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 95 (affected)
London Royal Ravens
- Zer0
- Controller: Scuf
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.93 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Half claw
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown
- Field of View: 95
- Gismo
- Controller: Scuf
- Sensitivity: 7-7
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: No
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 106
- Nastie
- Controller: Scuf
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 105
- Afro
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 105
Los Angeles Guerrillas
- SlasheR
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 95
- Huke
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 105 (affected)
- Gunless
- Controller: Battle Beaver with smart triggers, default bumpers, back buttons, and default sticks.
- Sensitivity: Unknown
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100
Note: Some settings are based off of the Cold War season and could have been changed.
- Asim
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: Alpha
- Field of View: Unknown
Los Angeles Thieves
- Kenny
- Controller: Scuf
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 105 (independant)
- Drazah
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: No
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 105
- Envoy
- Controller: Scuf Impact
- Sensitivity: 6-6
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: No
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 105
- Octane
- Controller: Scuf 4PS with one paddle
- Sensitivity: 7-7 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100
Minnesota RØKKR
- Priestahh
- Controller: Battle Beaver with smart triggers and default PS4 thumbsticks. No back buttons.
- Sensitivity: 7-7 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100 (affected)
- Attach
- Controller: Scuf (4PS)
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100
- MajorManiak
- Controller: Scuf with smart triggers and bumpers, but no paddles.
- Sensitivity: 6-6
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: Alpha (right stick)
- Field of View: 100
- Standy
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 105 (affected)
New York Subliners
- Clayster
- Controller: Scuf Infinity 4PS with regular Scuf sticks and no rumbles.
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: Classic (right stick)
- Field of View: 100
- HyDra
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Bumper Jumper (sometimes default)
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 105 (affected)
- Crimsix
- Controller: Battle Beaver with smart triggers and bumpers and back buttons.
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100 (affected)
- Neptune
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100 (affected)
OpTic Texas
- Scump
- Controller: Scuf/Battle Beaver (sponsored by SCUF but previously used Battle Beaver).
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown
- Field of View: 105
- Dashy
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 7-7
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 95
- iLLeY
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 93 (affected)
- Shotzzy
- Controller: Battle Beaver with smart bumpers, default triggers, and no back buttons.
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: No
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 110 (affected)
- General
- Controller: Battle Beaver with smart triggers, two back buttons on the left side (slide and jump).
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.92 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Standard
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: No
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: Unknown
Paris Legion
- FeLo
- Controller: Battle Beaver with one back button for jumping.
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Claw for switching weapons and reloading.
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 95 (affected)
- Decemate
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: No
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 105 affected
- Temp
- Controller: Scuf Infinity
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 95 (independant)
Note: Some settings are based off of the Cold War season and could have been changed.
- John
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 95
Seattle Surge
- Mack
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.95 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: Alpha
- Field of View: Unknown
Note: Some settings are based off of the Cold War season and could have been changed.
- Pred
- Controller: Battle Beaver with smart triggers and bumpers and no rumbles.
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve:
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: No
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100
- Sib
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: Modern Warfare
- Field of View: 105
- Accuracy
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 5-5 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: CQC (right stick)
- Field of View: 90
Toronto Ultra
- CleanX
- Controller: Default PS4 controller
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: Alpha
- Field of View: 105 (affected)
- Cammy
- Controller: Scuf
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: CQC
- Field of View: Unknown
- Bance
- Controller: Scuf 4PS with default PlayStation sticks.
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: Yes, on the left stick.
- Field of View: 100
- Insight
- Controller: Scuf Impact with two paddles.
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: Alpha on right stick.
- Field of View: 100
- Hicksy
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.00 ADS sensitivity
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: Alpha
- Field of View: 100