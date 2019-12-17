Vacant, Shipment, Drop Zone coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tomorrow

Infinity Ward will add remastered versions of two of the most iconic maps in Call of Duty history tomorrow and bring back the popular Drop Zone game mode for free.

Shipment and Vacant were two maps revealed as a part of the season one roadmap for CoD: Modern Warfare in November. These maps were originally in CoD: 4, the first Modern Warfare title in the franchise. This will be the second time that Vacant has been remastered since it was implemented in Modern Warfare Remastered, which was released alongside Infinite Warfare in 2016.

Both Shipment and Vacant have new looks that resemble realistic locations with different environments and bright colors.

Tomorrow’s release will also introduce a new Gunfight map, but Shipment will be added in this mode too because of its small size. Open Winter is a winter-themed map that features Christmas decorations and snow, so players can get into the holiday spirit and win matches.

The limited-time modes that will be implemented include new game mode Cranked and Drop Zone. The latter was a popular objective-based game mode that was introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Although its original release was set to be an April Fools’ joke, it later turned into one of the most popular game modes in the franchise due to its high-intensity and fun gameplay.

Each game mode and map will be free for everyone to play in CoD: Modern Warfare on Dec. 18.