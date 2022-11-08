Two fan-favorite maps may be returning with Modern Warfare 2 season one

What maps do you want to see added to the game?

Call of Duty leakers has discovered that two fan-favorite maps from the 2019 version of Modern Warfare will be making a comeback with season one of Modern Warfare II.

Shipment, one of CoD‘s most chaotic maps to date, will be joined by Shoot House as the two maps being added to MW2. These maps were the highlight, or bane, of the 2019 MW release since they were small and had three distinct lanes.

While these maps weren’t played competitively during the Call of Duty League, they were some of the most played maps for casuals. Both maps had 24/7 playlists made for them in MW, allowing players to play different modes on the same map over and over again.

The Call of Duty Blog says Season 01 info coming tomorrow. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/A1szEsjFAZ — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 8, 2022

Since the maps were so small, they allowed players to grind through weapon camo challenges easily. Infinity Ward decided to take a different approach to camos with the most recent title, making it so that only four challenges need to be completed to unlock gold and other camos being unlocked by playing through the 51 available weapons.

Whether these two maps will be included with the launch of the update or come later is not yet known. The official Call of Duty Blog says more information about season one will be available on Nov. 9, one week before the season releases on Nov. 16.

MW2 has broken multiple records for the CoD franchise, including being the most played and purchased in the franchise’s history. Despite these numbers, the first season of MW2 has been highly anticipated by players who want to see new content come to the game. In addition to the aforementioned reported maps, the first battle pass will be added upon the season’s release.