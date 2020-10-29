Treyarch releases Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC hardware specifications

Check if your rig can run Cold War at the highest settings.

Treyarch released the recommended PC specs for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War today alongside a list of what PC players can expect from the upcoming title.

Treyarch worked closely with Beenox, the developer behind the PC version of Cold War, to introduce over 200 individual settings for PC players to fine-tune their experience. These settings include the option to remap keybinds, adjust audio and video settings, controller support, and interface sliders and toggles. PC players who played the closed beta already experienced a small portion of the customizable options and can expect more in the full release.

Players with PCs capable of running 4K can expect to run Cold War in 4K with an uncapped framerate. Cold War will also feature a more “lifelike experience thanks to RTX Shadows and Ambient Occlusion.” These features provide more photo-realistic shadows, which is perfect for immersing yourself in the game.

Cold War also includes NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex Technology. These options will allow players to focus on high-end performance meant for competitive settings or sharp, hi-fidelity images for impressive visuals. There are also various options for players to adjust these settings to meet their needs.

PC players have a wide array of setups with multiple monitors and various aspect ratios. Cold War will allow players to play the game at “all conceivable angles,” including on an ultrawide monitor or on multiple displays. Console players will have no issue joining their PC friends since Cold War features crossplay between all platforms.

Treyarch also outlined the PC specifications needed for various gameplay levels, ranging from the minimum requirements to the specifications to run the game in 4K, high frames per second, and with Ray Tracing. The official PC specifications for each level of gameplay are listed below.

Minimum specifications

Here are the minimum specs needed to play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (v.1803 or higher)

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 50GB (MP only), 175GB (all game modes)

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

DirectX 12 compatible system required

Broadband internet required

Recommended specifications

Here are recommended specs to run at 60 FPS in most situations with all options set to medium:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

RAM: 12GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband internet required

Recommended specifications (Ray Tracing)

Here are the recommended specs for use with Ray Tracing enabled:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

DirectX 12 compatible system required

Broadband internet required

Competitive specifications

Here are the competitive specs to run at a high FPS for use with a high refresh monitor:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / RTX 3070 or Radeon RX Vega64 Graphics

DirectX 12 compatible system required

Ultra RTX specifications

Here are the Ultra RTX specs to run the game at a high FPS in 4K resolution with Ray Tracing enabled:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Update)

CPU: Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 3700X

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 250GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

DirectX 12 compatible system required

Broadband internet connection required

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to be released on Nov. 13.