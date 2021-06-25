Treyarch posts new Mauer der Toten teaser, bug fixes in Zombies mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty’s newest round-based Zombies map, Mauer der Toten, is coming sometime in July. Treyarch knows the excitement is high and the developer is drawing out the hype with teasers.

Today’s new teaser is a simple one, featuring a picture with the caption “the past never dies.” The image shows the streets of Berlin at night, where Mauer der Toten takes place, along with some writing on the picture.

The writing on the picture says “Chanel, it has already begun. Time is running out. – Gorey.” Mauer der Toten is scheduled to come to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War sometime in July, so it could come as early as next week.

Treyarch also revealed a short list of Zombies-specific bug fixes this afternoon. They’re mostly small bug fixes, but the main draw is that Topography camo challenges will now track properly for the Nail Gun, one of season four’s new weapons.

Here’s the full list of bug fixes for Zombies today: