Treyarch increases weapon XP earn rates in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players can expect to level up their weapons faster moving forward.

Treyarch has increased the weapon XP earn rates in multiplayer and Zombies, the developer announced today. Fans can also expect more double weapon XP events in December as a reward for their patience.

In today’s #BlackOpsColdWar update, we’ve tuned Weapon XP earn rates to be higher than they were at launch.



Patch notes: https://t.co/1YE0YzQPxO



This means you’ll level up weapons and unlock more attachments faster than the previous standard rate in both MP and Zombies. 📈 pic.twitter.com/TpXxerFrrp — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 30, 2020

Cold War players have complained about leveling up weapons since launch. It was previously a tedious process to unlock attachments for weapons and many players felt the XP rates needed an adjustment. Treyarch has listened to the community feedback and has increased the weapon XP rates in multiplayer and Zombies.

The update also addressed an issue that caused “lower-than-targeted” weapon XP in solo Zombies matches at high rounds. The Napalm Burst Ammo Mod wasn’t consistently awarding weapon XP when equipped either, but this issue has been resolved. The bug in Nuketown ’84 that allowed players to survive outside of the map has been removed as well, so players shouldn’t have to worry about enemies abusing the exploit anymore.

Cold War players should now be able to level up their weapons more quickly and easily unlock new attachments. This will allow players to have viable weapons without a tedious grind. The confirmation of future double XP events also gives players something to look forward to during the holiday season. Treyarch hasn’t confirmed when the double weapon XP events will occur, but it will reveal more information at a later time.