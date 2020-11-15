Treyarch extends Call of Duty: Black Ops double XP window to Nov. 17

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players will be able to enjoy another day of double XP after Treyarch extended the window today. Make sure to take advantage of the double XP period to rank up quickly in multiplayer and Zombies.

Treyarch initially announced 24 hours of double XP to celebrate the launch of Cold War, but the developers decided to add an extra day to make sure all players have a chance to enjoy the additional experience.

Update: 2XP is currently live in #BlackOpsColdWar MP and will be coming to Zombies later today.



To make sure everyone gets their time to grind, we're extending 2XP by 24 hours through 10AM PT Tuesday, Nov. 17! pic.twitter.com/ElWAPpy2nb — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 15, 2020

Cold War features a robust leveling system with traditional military ranks until level 55. After this, players can continue to rank up their seasonal prestige level, which requires a significant amount of XP per level. This double XP can help players reach level 55 faster or help players increase their prestige level.

Cold War’s progression system will be synchronized with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone on Dec. 10 when season one releases. Fans can still rank up during the preseason, but their rank will be reset when the new season launches.

The new Zombies mode will also feature double XP, which means players can enjoy the new spooky gameplay while also ranking up their account.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players can enjoy the double XP until 12 pm CT on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Players attempting to prestige during the preseason should take advantage of the extra XP boost before its gone.