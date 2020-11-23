Treyarch explains the design decisions for Nuketown ’84 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Party like it's 1984 and a nuke is about to go off.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s first new map is a reimagined classic, Nuketown, this time set in 1984.

Treyarch creative specialist Miles Leslie talked through the decisions behind the design of Nuketown ’84 in a new video released today, one day before the map is set to hit the live servers.

Nuketown '84 drops tomorrow in #BlackOpsColdWar.



Check in with @Treyarch's Creative Specialist, Miles Leslie, on what's coming in this '80s reimagining of the iconic map. pic.twitter.com/c2fxHzVZs3 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 23, 2020

Longtime fans of Nuketown needn’t worry—the layout is exactly the same as what everyone remembers. There are two houses with multiple floors and a backyard, a middle street area with vehicles—all of it is the same. It even has the same RC-XD track that goes around the side of the map. But the aesthetic has changed to fit the reimagining.

The newest iteration of Nuketown is described as the sister site of the original map, a staging area of an Anytown, USA neighborhood near a nuclear testing ground.

“Site B” has been inactive for 30 years, first used in 1954 but dormant since then. The year is now 1984 and the area has changed. It’s dirty, grimy, and has been vandalized with graffiti and other art.

Image via Activision

Image via Activision

Image via Activision

Nuketown ’84 will be released in Black Ops Cold War tomorrow, Nov. 24.