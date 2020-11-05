Treyarch confirms Prestige mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

After months of speculation and begging for more information, Treyarch confirmed today that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have a Prestige leveling system.

In a new blog post about integration between the new game and Warzone, Treyarch announced “Seasonal Prestige Leveling.” It sounds like a different take on the classic Prestige mode that fans became accustomed to starting way back in 2007 in Call of Duty 4.

Learn about all the ways #BlackOpsColdWar will integrate with #Warzone this year…



… and stay tuned tomorrow for all the details on our new Prestige system. 😉 https://t.co/wHOVLe7S9Y pic.twitter.com/MLz0tSFcCW — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 5, 2020

“Seasonal progression has been updated with aspects of the traditional Prestige system, allowing players to unlock and use rewards, including some incredibly cool legacy player identity items from the world of Black Ops,” Treyarch said.

In 2019, Call of Duty introduced the seasonal model for progression and it looks like it performed well in certain metrics because it’s coming back again.

Those looking for a return to regular old Prestige mode where you reset all of your unlocks over and over again might find something similar in Black Ops Cold War, but it won’t be exactly the same.

Treyarch promised a “full deep dive” into the new game’s Prestige system, including “details on seasonal Prestige levels, Prestige Master requirements, season challenges, and more,” in a new post tomorrow.