Toronto Ultra take down Minnesota RØKKR 3-1 in Call of Duty League Stage 5 group play

The Toronto Ultra showed why they’re considered a top-three team in the Call of Duty League today after beating the Minnesota RØKKR 3-1 with three straight map wins. The Ultra start off Stage Five group play, the first series since their elimination by Dallas Empire at the Stage Four Major, with a 1-0 record.

Minnesota took the first map over Toronto with an impressive 250-225 win on Raid Hardpoint, but the Ultra started showing their dominance after the loss. Insight, one of the league’s best players, led the way for the Ultra with a 1.16 K/D, while Bance and Cammy posted 1.02 and 1.08 K/Ds, respectively.

Toronto looks like the team with the best chance to knock off Atlanta FaZe, even after the loss to Dallas ended their Stage Four Major run. With an MVP candidate in Insight, Toronto could be one of the favorites—alongside Atlanta—to compete for the CDL Championship in August.

The RØKKR continue to look dominant in stretches and can put up a good fight against good competition—but not good enough to close out a series against any of the top teams in the CDL. Standy continues to excel despite the team’s shortcomings, with a 1.10 K/D across the series’ four games.

Toronto will be back next week to take on the Los Angeles Guerrillas on July 15 at 2pm CT. Minnesota returns to action following the Toronto vs. Los Angeles series when they take on the Seattle Surge at 3:30pm CT.