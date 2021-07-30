Toronto Ultra hold on to defeat Los Angeles Thieves at Call of Duty League Stage 5 Major

The Toronto Ultra were pushed to the brink by the Los Angeles Thieves before ultimately clutching up and knocking off the Thieves with a 3-2 win in the Call of Duty League Stage Five Major.

Toronto bounce back from their loss in the group play final to the Dallas Empire with a gritty victory over the Thieves. Toronto were, naturally, led by Cammy and Insight. Cammy posted a 1.20 K/D over the series’ five games with Insight holding a 1.19 series K/D. Insight has been one the best players in the league since stepping into the Ultra’s starting lineup ahead of Stage Two, boasting the fourth-best K/D in the entire CDL.

“We’ve been working hard as a team,” Insight said. “We know how good we are. We made that series very hard on ourselves, we can’t be too hectic or too frantic which is not what we normally do.”

Toronto are coming off of a 4-1 run in Stage Five group play and are looking to get back in the grand finals for the first time since Stage Two in which they defeated Atlanta FaZe to take the entire tournament. Struggling in the series’ two Hardpoints, it was the Search and Destroys that were Toronto’s saving grace. The Ultra won both maps in the game mode by a combined 12-3 round count, including a 6-0 on Moscow in game two.

Toronto now have a matchup with one of the hottest teams in the entire league in OpTic Chicago. OpTic started a red-hot 4-0 in Stage Five, which included a win over FaZe before dropping their final series to the Thieves. For Toronto, their sights are set on OpTic and no else.

“We just focus on the game ahead,” Insight said. “There’s no point in looking at the bracket, [FaZe are] on the other side, anyway. For us it’s just focusing up on the next game now against OpTic and we’ll go from there.”

Los Angeles drop to the losers bracket with a series they are going to want back. They had many rounds in game five that could have gone their way if not for big plays out of Toronto. The new-look roster, with John in the lineup, played relatively well together for their first series on LAN.

Los Angeles will be back in action on Saturday, July 31 at 12:30pm CT when they face the winner of Florida Mutineers vs. New York Subliners. Toronto will take on OpTic tomorrow at 6:30pm CT.