Toronto Ultra Academy NA shock CDL heavyweights Los Angeles Guerrillas at Pro-Am Classic with reverse sweep

After a month-long hiatus in competition, the Call of Duty League returned to action with the first day of pool play for the 2022 Pro-Am Classic. The event features all 12 CDL franchises and the top four teams from the LAN event at the Minnesota ROKKR event last month, allowing players from the Challengers rank to compete with CDL teams for the first time in history.

In one of the most surprising results of the first day, Toronto Ultra Academy NA, composed of Vikul, Scrappy, Hicksy, and MohaK, knocked off the defending major champions, the Los Angeles Guerrillas, with a reverse-sweep by a count of 3–2. Ultra Academy fell behind quickly and dropped to 0–2, leaving them in danger of being swept.

Once the series hit 2–0 in favor of LA, Scrappy put the team on his back. He went an absurd 41–21 in the series’ third map, Berlin Control, to get his team on the board. He followed that up with a 31–21 statline in Berlin Hardpoint, helping his team force a decisive game five. The series’ final map went back and forth before heading to a round 11, where Toronto closed the series for the 3–2 victory.

“I’m not surprised,” Scrappy, who posted a 1.36 series K/D, said after the victory. “I knew we could beat them.”

While Scrappy went off throughout the match, Hicksy had himself an extremely impressive performance too. Over the last two games of the match, he posted 1.88 and 2.20 K/Ds, respectively, after struggling in the first three games of the series. The Ultra Academy NA are looking like a threat to get out of their group, especially if Scrappy is playing at an extremely high level.

Both the Ultra Academy NA and Guerrillas will play the Boston Breach and Paris Legion tomorrow, with a chance at finishing top two in their group, with a spot in the single-elimination tournament on the line.