This weapon will boost your stats before everyone makes the switch.

In the last remaining moments of Warzone’s life, players have found a new weapon that’ll boost their stats and help them finish high up in the CoD history books.

Warzone 2 better take a look at this gun before it’s released; this hunk of metal is way too strong. The magazine is filled to the brim with what seems like unlimited bullets, a deadly recoil pattern, and pinpoint precision.

The RPG LMG is the champion of Warzone’s final days.

According to WZRanked, this LMG is underused but overqualified, as the weapon only has a 0.23 pick rate, paired with kill-death ratios of 1.16 and a hefty 3.18 win rate.

Image via Activision

What’s the best loadout for the RPD?

For all of you wondering, here’s the best loadout for your RPD. The larger magazine gives players a bunch of bullets to run through as they tear down vehicles, windows, and players.

Muzzle – GRU Suppressor

Barrel – 20.3″ Task Force

Optic – Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel – Spetsnaz Grip

Rear Grip – Serpent Wrap

Warzone 2 is on the horizon, with the second installment bringing new maps, weapons, features, and cosmetics for battle royale fans to enjoy.

Players have until Warzone 2’s release on Nov. 16 this year. The title releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Battle.net PC.