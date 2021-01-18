These are the codenames for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s weapon blueprints

Just exactly which gun is Assault Rifle Charlie?

Image via Activision

Every weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has an assigned codename. Specifically, blueprint guns are only known by its title and its codename.

Inexplicably, when looking at weapon blueprints in the in-game store, the description only uses the gun's blueprint codename, and not the name of the actual gun.

Blueprints sometimes completely change the look of a weapon, so it can be tough to know just what gun you're buying a blueprint for. And that's why we've created this handy list, to quickly identify what each weapon is.

Here's all of the blueprint codenames for Black Ops Cold War's guns.

Assault Rifles

Screengrab via Activision

Alpha - XM4
Bravo - AK-47
Charlie - Krig 6
Delta - QBZ-83
Echo - FFAR 1
Foxtrot - Groza

Submachine Guns

Screengrab via Activision

Alpha - MP5
Bravo - Milano 821
Charlie - AK-74u
Delta - KSP 45
Echo - Bullfrog
Foxtrot - MAC-10

Tactical Rifles

Screengrab via Activision

Alpha - Type 63
Bravo - M16
Charlie - AUG
Delta - DMR 14

Light Machine Guns

Screengrab via Activision

Alpha - Stoner 63
Bravo - RPD
Charlie - M60

Sniper Rifles

Screengrab via Activision

Alpha - Pelington 703
Bravo - LW3 Tundra
Charlie - M82

Pistols

Alpha - 1911
Bravo - Magnum
Charlie - Diamatti

Shotguns

Screengrab via Activision

Alpha - Hauer 77
Bravo - Gallo SA12
Charlie - Streetsweeper

Launchers

Alpha - Cigma 2
Bravo - RPG-7

Melee

Image via Activision

Alpha - Knife
Bravo - Sledgehammer
Charlie - Wakizashi

Special

Alpha - M79