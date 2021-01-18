These are the codenames for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s weapon blueprints

Just exactly which gun is Assault Rifle Charlie?

Every weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has an assigned codename. Specifically, blueprint guns are only known by its title and its codename.

Inexplicably, when looking at weapon blueprints in the in-game store, the description only uses the gun's blueprint codename, and not the name of the actual gun.

Blueprints sometimes completely change the look of a weapon, so it can be tough to know just what gun you're buying a blueprint for. And that's why we've created this handy list, to quickly identify what each weapon is.

Here's all of the blueprint codenames for Black Ops Cold War's guns.

Assault Rifles

Screengrab via Activision

Alpha - XM4

Bravo - AK-47

Charlie - Krig 6

Delta - QBZ-83

Echo - FFAR 1

Foxtrot - Groza

Submachine Guns

Screengrab via Activision

Alpha - MP5

Bravo - Milano 821

Charlie - AK-74u

Delta - KSP 45

Echo - Bullfrog

Foxtrot - MAC-10

Tactical Rifles

Screengrab via Activision

Alpha - Type 63

Bravo - M16

Charlie - AUG

Delta - DMR 14

Light Machine Guns

Screengrab via Activision

Alpha - Stoner 63

Bravo - RPD

Charlie - M60

Sniper Rifles

Screengrab via Activision

Alpha - Pelington 703

Bravo - LW3 Tundra

Charlie - M82

Pistols

Alpha - 1911

Bravo - Magnum

Charlie - Diamatti

Shotguns

Screengrab via Activision

Alpha - Hauer 77

Bravo - Gallo SA12

Charlie - Streetsweeper

Launchers

Alpha - Cigma 2

Bravo - RPG-7

Melee

Image via Activision

Alpha - Knife

Bravo - Sledgehammer

Charlie - Wakizashi

Special

Alpha - M79