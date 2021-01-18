These are the codenames for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s weapon blueprints

Every weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has an assigned codename. Specifically, blueprint guns are only known by its title and its codename.
Inexplicably, when looking at weapon blueprints in the in-game store, the description only uses the gun's blueprint codename, and not the name of the actual gun.
Blueprints sometimes completely change the look of a weapon, so it can be tough to know just what gun you're buying a blueprint for. And that's why we've created this handy list, to quickly identify what each weapon is.
Here's all of the blueprint codenames for Black Ops Cold War's guns.
Assault Rifles
Alpha - XM4
Bravo - AK-47
Charlie - Krig 6
Delta - QBZ-83
Echo - FFAR 1
Foxtrot - Groza
Submachine Guns
Alpha - MP5
Bravo - Milano 821
Charlie - AK-74u
Delta - KSP 45
Echo - Bullfrog
Foxtrot - MAC-10
Tactical Rifles
Alpha - Type 63
Bravo - M16
Charlie - AUG
Delta - DMR 14
Light Machine Guns
Alpha - Stoner 63
Bravo - RPD
Charlie - M60
Sniper Rifles
Alpha - Pelington 703
Bravo - LW3 Tundra
Charlie - M82
Pistols
Alpha - 1911
Bravo - Magnum
Charlie - Diamatti
Shotguns
Alpha - Hauer 77
Bravo - Gallo SA12
Charlie - Streetsweeper
Launchers
Alpha - Cigma 2
Bravo - RPG-7
Melee
Alpha - Knife
Bravo - Sledgehammer
Charlie - Wakizashi
Special
Alpha - M79