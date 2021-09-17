These are all of the operators in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s operators are a diverse, worldwide cast of fictional heroes inspired by real-life ones.

Operators in Vanguard are more than just the skins you can buy. You can also level them up and they have their own unique perks and personalities. For example, each character has their own favorite weapon and using that specific weapon while playing as the operator will give you additional XP.

“Heroism is built upon heroes, individuals with personalities who aren’t to be trifled with,” Sledgehammer Games said about the operators. “The Operators of Vanguard represent a global cast of countries, cultures, ethnicities, and walks of life. Through Sledgehammer’s diverse writing team and an expert World War II historian, these fictional characters are inspired by real people who fought in WWII, and they all have a story to tell.”

Players will learn about the operators in Vanguard through an extended background for each of them and the quip system, which will offer “more unique dialogue from these characters that bring out their personalities like never before.”

Here are all of the operators that have been confirmed for Vanguard thus far.

Call of Duty: Vanguard operator list

Arthur Kingsley

British Army

Daniel Take Yatsu

Further information unknown at this time.

Lucas Riggs

British Eighth Army

Polina Petrova

Red Army

Roland Zelmet

Further information unknown at this time.

Wade Jackson

United States Navy

A ton of new information, including the full list of operators available in the game, will be added to this article once the full game is released on Nov. 5.