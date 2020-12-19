The Prestige shop is now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

You can use your Prestige keys to purchase icons from previous games.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players can now purchase exclusive items from the Prestige shop with Prestige keys. Players can buy exclusive Prestige icons and calling cards with the keys they earn by leveling up.

The Prestige shop arrived on live servers today in Cold War, and players can purchase legacy calling cards and Prestige icons from previous Call of Duty games for their account. These items can be purchased with Prestige keys, which are awarded periodically.

Players will receive their first key at Prestige level one and will receive another key every 50 season levels throughout each season. There are currently 1,000 levels, so players can earn 20 keys each season, starting in season one.

Prestige icons from Call of Duty: World at War and previous Black Ops titles are available for purchase in the Prestige shop. Each icon also includes a sticker and emblem. Players must reach Prestige Master before they can equip a legacy prestige icon, but the emblem and stickers can be used at any time.

Legacy calling cards are also available in the shop and include calling cards from the previous Call of Duty games. Prestige calling cards can also be purchased, and cards from previous games become available when players reach the Prestige level associated with the card. Prestige Master calling cards will also be available for purchase after reaching Prestige Master in a season.

The new update also includes updates for multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Various gameplay adjustments and fixes were introduced in multiplayer and Zombies, and major glitches were addressed in Warzone. This includes the unlimited tactical ability bug and the issue that caused players to freeze when accessing a Loadout Drop.