The last 3 Call of Duty titles join MW2 on Steam for the first time

The library of Call of Duty games on Steam grew in a big way today, and all of the new titles are on sale.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Vanguard can now be purchased and played through Steam for the first time, following in the footsteps of Modern Warfare 2, which joined Steam in October.

Enjoy some of our recent titles, now available on Steam 🔥



Secure these for up to 50% off for a limited time 👉 https://t.co/qZkLHOAWic pic.twitter.com/mThgZ9gHwK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 8, 2023

All three titles are heavily marked down from their base price of $59.99, with a 50 percent cut, currently on sale for $29.99. It’s a decent deal for anyone who’d like to try out the game’s campaigns or other modes, like Zombies in the latter two games.

In previous years, the most recent CoD titles were only available on Blizzard’s Battle.net. The move to Steam is part of an effort to have CoD available on multiple launchers and as many platforms as possible.

Steam now also includes all of the downloadable content packs from the new CoD titles as well, but all of those are currently listed at full price. There’s now no shortage of CoD content on Steam for those who may have been holding out to experience the franchise on that game launcher specifically.

It’s not clear how long the CoD games will be on sale for on Steam, so make sure to grab them at the discounted price before it’s gone.