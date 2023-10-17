Are you scared? You should be.

Call of Duty has gotten a terrifying makeover for The Haunting in 2023, and Warzone’s Al Mazrah is nearly unrecognizable. Operation Nightmare will make sure that you encounter a few nasty bosses, too—if you can find them.

Night has fallen over the battle royale map, but it’s also been invaded by some “anomalous entities,” also known as really scary monsters and creatures. The mission is to hunt them down and take them out.

Here are all of the anomalous entities in Warzone’s The Haunting: Operation Nightmare event and where to find them.

All bosses in Warzone The Haunting: Operation Nightmare

Stick together. Image via Activision

“Anomalous entities have been detected and marked on your Tac-Map,” the in-game description says. “Investigate locations and eliminate all hostile targets.”

There are six different hostile targets to find in Al Mazrah, including the Butcher, Swamp Creature, The Pharaoh, UFO, Ghost Train, and Evil Spirits. The game points you in the direction of where to find them.

Luckily, all of the icons for the bosses can be found on the tac map in Warzone, whether you play Al Mazrah or Vondel.

Check out those sweet new icons and hover over them for more info. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep in mind, that whether you play Resurgence, battle royale, or DMZ, other squads will also be attempting to take out the same enemy you are, so make sure to be ready for a fight. Luckily, the bosses respawn throughout the match, so if you missed them once, you can still fight them later.

Read on below to find out more about The Haunting: Operation Nightmare anomalous entities.

How to find The Butcher in Warzone

There are multiple Altars to activate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four Altars of Lilith that players must activate to open a portal to fight The Butcher, and they’re found in a widespread area. The Altars can also be found in Vondead, The Haunting’s version of Vondel.

Head here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the Nightmare Portal spawns, a giant red beam of light can be seen from across the map to show its location.

“Secure the area and activate the Altars of Lilith to open a Nightmare Portal to the Butcher.”

Locations marked: Zarqwa Hydroelectric, Al Mazrah City, Zaya Observatory, Al Samman Cemetery (Al Mazrah)

How to find the Swamp Creature in Warzone

No surprise, the Swamp Creature is in the Marshlands Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must open egg pods and find a special item to summon the boss fight in the Mawizeh Marshlands of Al Mazrah.

Head here and start opening eggs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Search the swamp and open the egg pods to find the Tiara to summon and defeat Swamp Creature.”

Location marked: Mawizeh Marshlands (Al Mazrah)

How to find The Pharaoh in Warzone

Raise him from the dead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pharaoh’s long slumber comes to an end at Oasis in Al Mazrah. Search the area for skulls and then place them in the Sarcophagus to begin the fight.

“Secure the Skulls and place them in the Sarcophagus to awaken and defeat The Pharaoh.”

Location marked: Oasis (Al Mazrah)

How to find the UFO in Warzone

Phone home for help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Extra-terrestrials, too? Yep. Anomalies at Sawah Village Coastline can be found and destroyed to begin this encounter.

“Destroy the anomalies and the summoned UFO, then deliver the Artifact to the portal.”

Location marked: Sawah Village Coastline (Al Mazrah)

How to find the Ghost Train in Warzone

Spooky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Al Mazrah’s train tracks has an invader. Board the Ghost Train and capture the heart from the safe to finish this encounter.

“Raid the Ghost Train and capture the Heart from the safe.”

Location marked: Train Tracks (Al Mazrah)

How to find the Evil Spirits in Warzone

Multiple tasks must be completed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You have to get a little lucky here. At four different locations, marked below, loot containers to try and find some spooky scaries. All four must be found to complete the encounter.

Find a reaper by looting containers in Al-Safwa Quarry

Find a ghoul by looting containers in Al Mazrah City

Find a Specter by looting containers in Al Bagra Fortress

Find a witch by looting containers in Al Malik airport

Locations marked: Al-Safwa Quarry, Al Mazrah City, Al Bagra Fortress, Al Malik Airport (Al Mazrah)

This article will be updated with more detailed information once it is available.

About the author