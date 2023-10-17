All Operation Nightmare boss locations in The Haunting event: Warzone and DMZ

Are you scared? You should be.

A group of CoD operators fighting zombies in The Haunting event.
Image via Activision

Call of Duty has gotten a terrifying makeover for The Haunting in 2023, and Warzone’s Al Mazrah is nearly unrecognizable. Operation Nightmare will make sure that you encounter a few nasty bosses, too—if you can find them.

Night has fallen over the battle royale map, but it’s also been invaded by some “anomalous entities,” also known as really scary monsters and creatures. The mission is to hunt them down and take them out.

Here are all of the anomalous entities in Warzone’s The Haunting: Operation Nightmare event and where to find them.

All bosses in Warzone The Haunting: Operation Nightmare

A female operator in pumpkin make up fights on the map El Asilo in MW2.
Stick together. Image via Activision

“Anomalous entities have been detected and marked on your Tac-Map,” the in-game description says. “Investigate locations and eliminate all hostile targets.”

Related
The Haunting is here: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone patch notes
All unlockable rewards in Soul Capture: MW2 and Warzone The Haunting event
Diablo 4 players can earn a unique reward—but only in Call of Duty

There are six different hostile targets to find in Al Mazrah, including the Butcher, Swamp Creature, The Pharaoh, UFO, Ghost Train, and Evil Spirits. The game points you in the direction of where to find them.

Luckily, all of the icons for the bosses can be found on the tac map in Warzone, whether you play Al Mazrah or Vondel.

A screenshot of the Al Mazrah Operation Nightmare tac map in Warzone.
Check out those sweet new icons and hover over them for more info. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep in mind, that whether you play Resurgence, battle royale, or DMZ, other squads will also be attempting to take out the same enemy you are, so make sure to be ready for a fight. Luckily, the bosses respawn throughout the match, so if you missed them once, you can still fight them later.

Read on below to find out more about The Haunting: Operation Nightmare anomalous entities.

How to find The Butcher in Warzone

The map of the locations for Altars of Lilith to find The Butcher in Al Mazrah.
There are multiple Altars to activate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four Altars of Lilith that players must activate to open a portal to fight The Butcher, and they’re found in a widespread area. The Altars can also be found in Vondead, The Haunting’s version of Vondel.

A screenshot of the location of the Nightmare Portal to fight The Butcher in Warzone.
Head here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the Nightmare Portal spawns, a giant red beam of light can be seen from across the map to show its location.

  • “Secure the area and activate the Altars of Lilith to open a Nightmare Portal to the Butcher.”
  • Locations marked: Zarqwa Hydroelectric, Al Mazrah City, Zaya Observatory, Al Samman Cemetery (Al Mazrah)

How to find the Swamp Creature in Warzone

A map of the Mawizeh Marshlands location for the Swamp Creature in Warzone.
No surprise, the Swamp Creature is in the Marshlands Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must open egg pods and find a special item to summon the boss fight in the Mawizeh Marshlands of Al Mazrah.

A screenshot of what the Swamp Creature icon looks like in Warzone's Operation Nightmare.
Head here and start opening eggs. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • “Search the swamp and open the egg pods to find the Tiara to summon and defeat Swamp Creature.”
  • Location marked: Mawizeh Marshlands (Al Mazrah)

How to find The Pharaoh in Warzone

A map of the Oasis POI where to find the Pharaoh in Warzone.
Raise him from the dead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pharaoh’s long slumber comes to an end at Oasis in Al Mazrah. Search the area for skulls and then place them in the Sarcophagus to begin the fight.

  • “Secure the Skulls and place them in the Sarcophagus to awaken and defeat The Pharaoh.”
  • Location marked: Oasis (Al Mazrah)

How to find the UFO in Warzone

A map of where to find the UFO in the Sawah Village Coastline in Warzone.
Phone home for help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Extra-terrestrials, too? Yep. Anomalies at Sawah Village Coastline can be found and destroyed to begin this encounter.

  • “Destroy the anomalies and the summoned UFO, then deliver the Artifact to the portal.”
  • Location marked: Sawah Village Coastline (Al Mazrah)

How to find the Ghost Train in Warzone

The location of the Ghost Train train tracks in Warzone.
Spooky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Al Mazrah’s train tracks has an invader. Board the Ghost Train and capture the heart from the safe to finish this encounter.

  • “Raid the Ghost Train and capture the Heart from the safe.”
  • Location marked: Train Tracks (Al Mazrah)

How to find the Evil Spirits in Warzone

A map of four locations where to find Evil Spirits in Warzone.
Multiple tasks must be completed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You have to get a little lucky here. At four different locations, marked below, loot containers to try and find some spooky scaries. All four must be found to complete the encounter.

  • Find a reaper by looting containers in Al-Safwa Quarry
  • Find a ghoul by looting containers in Al Mazrah City
  • Find a Specter by looting containers in Al Bagra Fortress
  • Find a witch by looting containers in Al Malik airport
  • Locations marked: Al-Safwa Quarry, Al Mazrah City, Al Bagra Fortress, Al Malik Airport (Al Mazrah)

This article will be updated with more detailed information once it is available.

About the author
Scott Duwe

Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.

More Stories by Scott Duwe