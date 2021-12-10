The best Vanguard PPSh-41 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

A sweaty Call of Duty: Warzone player is only as good as their loadout, and a loadout isn’t complete without a close-range weapon to help disintegrate the enemy’s armor.

While Warzone Pacific’s Caldera seems best-suited for long-range guns, assault rifles excel when paired up with a close-range submachine gun. The Vanguard version of the PPSh-41 is a solid choice due to its high fire rate and bullet-hose capabilities.

Vanguard’s PPSh-41 is the second version of the World War II-era submachine gun in Warzone. A seasonal Black Ops Cold War content drop also added another version of it to the game, but the newest iteration might be stronger.

Here’s the best set of attachments for Vanguard’s PPSh-41 in Warzone.

Best Vanguard PPSh-41 loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Kovalevskaya 230mm B03

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03 Optic: Kovalevskaya ISO2P

Kovalevskaya ISO2P Stock: Kovalevskaya Skeletal

Kovalevskaya Skeletal Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine: 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags

7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Rear Grip

Fabric Rear Grip Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Quick

The PPSh-41 isn’t meant to be used in mid-range or long-range scenarios, especially when it comes to this specific build. This weapon is strongest when used in close-quarters combat, like when pushing into buildings or being attacked by enemies up close.

The 71 round magazine turns the PPSh into a bullet-hose, which is especially important in Warzone to help chunk down enemy armor and be able to finish them off in one fell swoop without swapping guns or having to reload.

The Recoil Booster is fun to use because the PPSh’s fire rate is already incredibly fast. This adds to its DPS output by making it fire even more quickly. But using it outside of close-range scenarios can result in an immediate trip to the Gulag.