The best Type 63 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

While assault rifles and submachine guns get all of the attention in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the game’s tactical rifles are worth your time, too.

The tactical rifle class in Black Ops Cold War is full of semi-automatic and burst rifles. Burst rifles like the M16 and AUG are strong, but semi-auto ones like the Type 63 can be just as deadly.

The Type 63 is best used at long range, so it’s fantastic for game modes like Dirty Bomb or Ground War, allowing you to pick off enemies at a distance and rack up Scorestreaks and wins.

Using the Gunsmith, the Type 63 can be strengthened to be a truly dominant beast at long range. But you can also have some fun with it on smaller maps, too.

Here are some of the best loadouts for the Type 63.

Gunfighter

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter

Optic: Sillix Holoscout

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62

Barrel: 18.3″ Strike Team

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Front Grip

Magazine: Taped Mags

Handle: Spetsnaz Field Grip

Stock: Tactical Stock

Sniper build

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Hangman RF

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62

Barrel: 21.5″ Match Grade

Underbarrel: Front Grip

Handle: Field Tape

Speed

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 16.4″ Titanium

Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Magazine: Taped Mags

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: Spetsnaz PKM Stock