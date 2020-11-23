The best Type 63 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

While assault rifles and submachine guns get all of the attention in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the game’s tactical rifles are worth your time, too.
The tactical rifle class in Black Ops Cold War is full of semi-automatic and burst rifles. Burst rifles like the M16 and AUG are strong, but semi-auto ones like the Type 63 can be just as deadly.
The Type 63 is best used at long range, so it’s fantastic for game modes like Dirty Bomb or Ground War, allowing you to pick off enemies at a distance and rack up Scorestreaks and wins.
Using the Gunsmith, the Type 63 can be strengthened to be a truly dominant beast at long range. But you can also have some fun with it on smaller maps, too.
Here are some of the best loadouts for the Type 63.
Gunfighter
Wild Card: Gunfighter
Optic: Sillix Holoscout
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62
Barrel: 18.3″ Strike Team
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Front Grip
Magazine: Taped Mags
Handle: Spetsnaz Field Grip
Stock: Tactical Stock
Sniper build
Optic: Hangman RF
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62
Barrel: 21.5″ Match Grade
Underbarrel: Front Grip
Handle: Field Tape
Speed
Barrel: 16.4″ Titanium
Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip
Magazine: Taped Mags
Handle: Speed Tape
Stock: Spetsnaz PKM Stock