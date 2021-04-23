The best Swiss K31 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

The ninth sniper rifle to join Call of Duty: Warzone is a throwback to World War II.

The Swiss K31, or Kar31 as it was known in the real world, was a sniper rifle used by Swiss armed forces between 1933 and 1958. It's now joined the ranks of weapons in Verdansk '84.

In-game, it's described as a bolt-action sniper with "improved accuracy with moderate recoil" and "fast rechamber and aiming speed with a larger ammo capacity." For sniper fans, it's another option in Warzone's ever-growing catalog of weapons.

Here's the best loadout for Warzone's newest sniper.

Best Swiss K31 loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Stabilizer 7.5

Barrel: 24.9" Extended

Underbarrel: Front Grip

Ammunition: 7 Rnd

Rear Grip: Speed Tape

The above attachments will help buff the Swiss's accuracy, range, mobility, and control, all while keeping its good default scope. You can change up the scope if you want, and sacrifice the bigger mag to do so, but it's not necessary.

The Swiss falters in comparison to other snipers in Verdansk, like the SP-R 208 or even the Kar98k. But it's a fun option to use in 1984 if you're looking to shake up your long-range meta.