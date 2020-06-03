The best sniper loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

There’s nothing quite like killing an enemy from a distance in Call of Duty. Snipers are synonymous with the first-person shooter series, whether it be legendary campaign moments like Call of Duty 4’s “All Ghillied Up” mission or quickscope montages on YouTube.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare only has a few snipers to choose from, but they’re great. Whether you use the AX-50 or the HDR, there’s plenty of options to change up your kit and max out your kill potential.

Here are a few loadouts to mess around with for both the HDR and the AX-50 in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Silent Killer

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 32.0″ Factory Barrel

Stock: Singuard Arms Evader

Perk: Presence of Mind

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

This loadout is good for most situations, but it’s dominant in Warzone. It’s silent, stable, and its barrel and suppressor create a huge increase in damage range and bullet velocity.

Well-balanced attack

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 26.9″ HDR Pro

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout

This is the HDR variant of a similar class to the AX-50 loadout above. A lot of the time, it comes down to preference whether you like to use the HDR or the AX-50. They’re both solid sniper options, so try out these two to see which one best fits your playstyle.

Quickscope legend

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 17.0″ Factory Barrel

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Cronen C480 Pro Optic

Stock: Singuard Arms Assassin

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

When it’s time to load up the capture card and pick up some sick clips in Domination or Team Deathmatch, this loadout is perfect. You’ll be quickscoping with FaZe in your clan tag in no time with this set of attachments built for high aim down sight speed.

Fast and furious

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 26.9″ HDR Pro

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout

Perk: Fully Loaded

If sitting back and sniping at a distance isn’t your thing, then this loadout is worth a try for its utility to move around and strike quickly while staying in the fight as long as possible.