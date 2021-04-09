The best sniper loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a sniper’s dream.
Whether you enjoy quickscoping and racking up wild kill feeds and killcams or striking from afar and lining up scorestreaks to empty the lobby, there are lots of options for snipers in Black Ops Cold War.
Using the Gunsmith feature to kit out your sniper is key, adding to stats like aim down sight speed, taking away scope sway, or adding damage range. It's important to build your class to help accent your strengths and the strengths of the gun.
Here are some suggested loadouts to snipe out the enemies in Black Ops Cold War public matches.
Pelington 703
Muzzle: Flash Hider .308
Barrel: 26.5" Tiger Team
Magazine: 7 Rnd
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Raider Stock
Perks: Tac Mask, Scavenger, Ninja
LW3 Tundra
Muzzle: Stabilizer .308
Barrel: 28.2" Extended
Underbarrel: Front Grip
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Raider Pad
Perks: Tac Mask, Scavenger, Ninja
M82
Barrel: 22.2" Extended
Underbarrel: Front Grip
Magazine: 7 Rnd
Handle: Speed Tape
Stock: Raider Pad
Perks: Tac Mask, Scavenger, Ninja