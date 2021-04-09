The best sniper loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Use these to snipe out the competition.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a sniper’s dream.

Whether you enjoy quickscoping and racking up wild kill feeds and killcams or striking from afar and lining up scorestreaks to empty the lobby, there are lots of options for snipers in Black Ops Cold War.

Using the Gunsmith feature to kit out your sniper is key, adding to stats like aim down sight speed, taking away scope sway, or adding damage range. It's important to build your class to help accent your strengths and the strengths of the gun.

Here are some suggested loadouts to snipe out the enemies in Black Ops Cold War public matches.

Pelington 703

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Flash Hider .308

Barrel: 26.5" Tiger Team

Magazine: 7 Rnd

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Stock

Perks: Tac Mask, Scavenger, Ninja

LW3 Tundra

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Stabilizer .308

Barrel: 28.2" Extended

Underbarrel: Front Grip

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Pad

Perks: Tac Mask, Scavenger, Ninja

M82

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 22.2" Extended

Underbarrel: Front Grip

Magazine: 7 Rnd

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: Raider Pad

Perks: Tac Mask, Scavenger, Ninja