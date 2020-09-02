Call of Duty: Warzone’s meta seems to change by the week whenever someone discovers a new “overpowered” weapon loadout.
One thing is for sure, though—Warzone has a ton of weapons that are all serviceable in Verdansk, even shotguns. The latest shotgun to enter the meta is the R9-0, a pump shotgun that features an interesting attachment.
The R9-0, like other weapons in the game, can be kitted out in multiple ways to be strong in different scenarios. In the end, though, it is a shotgun, so you won’t be able to pick off enemies from rooftops, but it is strong in other areas.
Here’s just a few of the best R9-0 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare.
Incendiary
Muzzle: Choke
Barrel: FORGE TAC Sentry
Laser: 5mW Laser
Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
Ammunition: Dragon’s Breath Rounds
This is the loadout everyone talks about when it comes to the R9-0. For now, it is pretty busted, and the Dragon’s Breath rounds are somewhat problematic. If the shot doesn’t kill you, the incendiary rounds will burn through your armor and finish the job.
Slug shot
Muzzle: Choke
Barrel: FORGE TAC Sentry
Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
Ammunition: Slug Rounds
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
The Slug round turns the R9-0 into a bit of a sniper, but the spread is way tighter, so it functions less like a shotgun and more like a marksman rifle with poor range. You need to aim down sights to get kills with this one.
Quickness
Laser: Tac Laser
Pumps: FTAC Close Quarters Pro
Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Perk: Sleight of Hand
This loadout maximizes aim down sight speed, and pairing it with Sleight of Hand makes it all about speed and quickness as you run around and dominate with this shotgun.