Call of Duty: Warzone’s meta seems to change by the week whenever someone discovers a new “overpowered” weapon loadout.

One thing is for sure, though—Warzone has a ton of weapons that are all serviceable in Verdansk, even shotguns. The latest shotgun to enter the meta is the R9-0, a pump shotgun that features an interesting attachment.

The R9-0, like other weapons in the game, can be kitted out in multiple ways to be strong in different scenarios. In the end, though, it is a shotgun, so you won’t be able to pick off enemies from rooftops, but it is strong in other areas.

Here’s just a few of the best R9-0 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare.

Incendiary

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Choke

Barrel: FORGE TAC Sentry

Laser: 5mW Laser

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Ammunition: Dragon’s Breath Rounds

This is the loadout everyone talks about when it comes to the R9-0. For now, it is pretty busted, and the Dragon’s Breath rounds are somewhat problematic. If the shot doesn’t kill you, the incendiary rounds will burn through your armor and finish the job.

Slug shot

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Choke

Barrel: FORGE TAC Sentry

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Ammunition: Slug Rounds

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

The Slug round turns the R9-0 into a bit of a sniper, but the spread is way tighter, so it functions less like a shotgun and more like a marksman rifle with poor range. You need to aim down sights to get kills with this one.

Quickness

Screengrab via Activision

Laser: Tac Laser

Pumps: FTAC Close Quarters Pro

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

This loadout maximizes aim down sight speed, and pairing it with Sleight of Hand makes it all about speed and quickness as you run around and dominate with this shotgun.