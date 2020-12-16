The best MAC-10 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Cold War's first new weapon is an interesting one.

New content is finally here. The first new gun added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the MAC-10, is now ready to be unlocked.

The new SMG is devastating at close range, but its wild recoil makes it a difficult choice at anything longer than that. But make no mistake, for smaller maps, this thing is dominant.

The MAC-10 is a decent choice for run-and-gun classes, but it seems like no matter what attachment you use to help rein in its recoil, it will always kick like a wild mule.

Here are some of the best loadouts for the MAC-10 in Black Ops Cold War.

Gunfighter

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 5.3″ Extended

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Magazine: 43 Rnd Drum

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Stock

Speed

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 5.3″ Extended

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: No Stock

Sustained range

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force

Body: SOF Target Designator

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator