The best MAC-10 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

New content is finally here. The first new gun added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the MAC-10, is now ready to be unlocked.
The new SMG is devastating at close range, but its wild recoil makes it a difficult choice at anything longer than that. But make no mistake, for smaller maps, this thing is dominant.
The MAC-10 is a decent choice for run-and-gun classes, but it seems like no matter what attachment you use to help rein in its recoil, it will always kick like a wild mule.
Here are some of the best loadouts for the MAC-10 in Black Ops Cold War.
Gunfighter
Wild Card: Gunfighter
Optic: Microflex LED
Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
Barrel: 5.3″ Extended
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
Magazine: 43 Rnd Drum
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Raider Stock
Speed
Barrel: 5.3″ Extended
Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
Magazine: Fast Mag
Handle: Speed Tape
Stock: No Stock
Sustained range
Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force
Body: SOF Target Designator
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Muzzle: Infantry Compensator