The best loadouts for the ISO in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

Another amazing submachine gun has entered the fray in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare.
The ISO is a fast-firing 9mm SMG that shreds up close, tearing through its small clip the same way that it tears through an enemy’s health bar. It’s a solid option as a primary or secondary gun.
Using the Gunsmith, the ISO can be kitted out in a number of ways to help it become a strong weapon in the meta, no matter how you like to play.
Here are some of the best loadouts for the ISO.
Warzone
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: FSS Revolution
Laser: Tac Laser
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammunition: 50 Round Drums
The best overall, well-balanced loadout for the ISO ups its accuracy, range, and control while sacrificing some of its mobility. You’re going to need the 50 round drums, especially for Warzone, to help chunk down enemy armor.
Speed
Barrel: ISO 140mm CQB
Laser: Tac Laser
Stock: ISO Collapsible
Ammunition: 30 Round Mags
Rear Grip: FTAC Elite ISO Grip
If running and gunning is more your thing, this loadout maximizes the ISO’s mobility and aim down sight speed to keep you flying around the map with quickness in playlists like Shoot House 24/7.
Assault rifle hybrid
Barrel: FSS Nightshade
Stock: FORGE TAC Stalker
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammunition: 50 Round Drum Mags
Rear Grip: FSS Vice ISO Grip
The ISO’s versatility shines here thanks to the FSS Nightshade barrel, which helps turn it into an assault rifle/SMG hybrid.