The best loadouts for the ISO in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

Another amazing submachine gun has entered the fray in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare.

The ISO is a fast-firing 9mm SMG that shreds up close, tearing through its small clip the same way that it tears through an enemy’s health bar. It’s a solid option as a primary or secondary gun.

Using the Gunsmith, the ISO can be kitted out in a number of ways to help it become a strong weapon in the meta, no matter how you like to play.

Here are some of the best loadouts for the ISO.

Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FSS Revolution

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 50 Round Drums

The best overall, well-balanced loadout for the ISO ups its accuracy, range, and control while sacrificing some of its mobility. You’re going to need the 50 round drums, especially for Warzone, to help chunk down enemy armor.

Speed

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: ISO 140mm CQB

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: ISO Collapsible

Ammunition: 30 Round Mags

Rear Grip: FTAC Elite ISO Grip

If running and gunning is more your thing, this loadout maximizes the ISO’s mobility and aim down sight speed to keep you flying around the map with quickness in playlists like Shoot House 24/7.

Assault rifle hybrid

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: FSS Nightshade

Stock: FORGE TAC Stalker

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 50 Round Drum Mags

Rear Grip: FSS Vice ISO Grip

The ISO’s versatility shines here thanks to the FSS Nightshade barrel, which helps turn it into an assault rifle/SMG hybrid.